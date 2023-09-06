Carlos Sainz senior: "Ferrari's approach strange".
Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc gave the tifosi in Monza a thrilling duel for third place. The Monegasque and the Spaniard left each other enough space, in the end the Madrilenian had his nose in front and was allowed on the podium, Leclerc was fourth.
Carlos Sainz senior was also in Italy, as usual accompanying his son of the same name to the Formula 1 race. After the Italian round of the World Rally Championship, the two-time World Rally Champion was asked by the colleagues of DAZN about the course of the race and about a stable order that never came.
Sainz senior: "It's strange. Sometimes they decide one way, then another. It's up to Carlos that he has to ask in each case to understand the strategy, so why it's okay sometimes when they fight for a place and apparently not in other cases."
"I knew before the race that it wouldn't be easy for Carlos and Charles against the Red Bull Racing drivers. But what then happened in the last laps, with this open exchange between Carlos against Charles, I wouldn't have expected that."
"In the end we can be satisfied - a podium for Ferrari, that was well deserved. And when I look back on the Grand Prix, I'm also happy how Carlos' third place came about, that is, without outside intervention."
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3