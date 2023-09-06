Carlos Sainz senior: "Ferrari's approach strange".

As is often the case, rally world champion Carlos Sainz (61) accompanied his son of the same name to the Formula 1 race. After the Monza GP, Sainz senior talks about Ferrari's approach.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc gave the tifosi in Monza a thrilling duel for third place. The Monegasque and the Spaniard left each other enough space, in the end the Madrilenian had his nose in front and was allowed on the podium, Leclerc was fourth.

Carlos Sainz senior was also in Italy, as usual accompanying his son of the same name to the Formula 1 race. After the Italian round of the World Rally Championship, the two-time World Rally Champion was asked by the colleagues of DAZN about the course of the race and about a stable order that never came.

Sainz senior: "It's strange. Sometimes they decide one way, then another. It's up to Carlos that he has to ask in each case to understand the strategy, so why it's okay sometimes when they fight for a place and apparently not in other cases."

"I knew before the race that it wouldn't be easy for Carlos and Charles against the Red Bull Racing drivers. But what then happened in the last laps, with this open exchange between Carlos against Charles, I wouldn't have expected that."

"In the end we can be satisfied - a podium for Ferrari, that was well deserved. And when I look back on the Grand Prix, I'm also happy how Carlos' third place came about, that is, without outside intervention."





Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3







