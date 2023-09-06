Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff: Disappointing statements
The sting obviously runs deep for Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and his star driver Lewis Hamilton. Both have caused a lot of excitement among Formula 1 fans in recent days with controversial statements about World Championship leader Max Verstappen and about Red Bull Racing.
Following the Italian Grand Prix and Max Verstappen's tenth victory in a row,Wolff provoked the crowd with the remark that nobody was interested in such records, that it was irrelevant and only something for Wikipedia.
And Lewis Hamilton thought he had had much stronger stablemates in his career than Verstappen, to which Max countered: "Is Lewis perhaps jealous of our successes?"
Long-time Formula One driver Martin Brundle, 1988 World Sports Car Champion, puts these pinpoints in his review of the Italian GP: "What a fabulous achievement by Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen to maintain such a high level of performance and reliability! And this on every type of track and in all climatic conditions. Congratulations to everyone in the team."
"When a football team or a tennis player dominates like this, he receives praise in the highest terms all over the world. It's the nature of sport that camps form, but I think you should appreciate outstanding performances by others."
"I was a little surprised and disappointed that Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff played down those achievements so much last weekend. After all, they themselves were revered and appreciated for their dominance from 2014 to 2020. Ultimately, such behaviour is perhaps inevitable when such intensely competitive people share the same goals."
Italy GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 hrs
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3