Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff: Disappointing statements

The sting obviously runs deep for Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and his star driver Lewis Hamilton. Both have caused a lot of excitement among Formula 1 fans in recent days with controversial statements about World Championship leader Max Verstappen and about Red Bull Racing.

Following the Italian Grand Prix and Max Verstappen's tenth victory in a row,Wolff provoked the crowd with the remark that nobody was interested in such records, that it was irrelevant and only something for Wikipedia.

And Lewis Hamilton thought he had had much stronger stablemates in his career than Verstappen, to which Max countered: "Is Lewis perhaps jealous of our successes?"

Long-time Formula One driver Martin Brundle, 1988 World Sports Car Champion, puts these pinpoints in his review of the Italian GP: "What a fabulous achievement by Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen to maintain such a high level of performance and reliability! And this on every type of track and in all climatic conditions. Congratulations to everyone in the team."



"When a football team or a tennis player dominates like this, he receives praise in the highest terms all over the world. It's the nature of sport that camps form, but I think you should appreciate outstanding performances by others."



"I was a little surprised and disappointed that Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff played down those achievements so much last weekend. After all, they themselves were revered and appreciated for their dominance from 2014 to 2020. Ultimately, such behaviour is perhaps inevitable when such intensely competitive people share the same goals."





Italy GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 hrs

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



