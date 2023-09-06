Racing rarities: A Grand Prix without Formula 1

In the new puzzle "Racing Rarities" we show a driver who is competing in a Grand Prix here, but we are not in Formula 1. Who can be seen here? Where and when was this picture taken?

Mostly from the archives of our partners at the British photo agency LAT, we present a small piece of motorsport history every week. The procedure is child's play - tell us who can be recognised, where and when the picture was taken (example: Jo Siffert, Monza, 1970) and with a bit of luck you could win a small prize. Please don't forget your name, address, year of birth and telephone number. Send your solution to: mathias.brunner@speedweek.com. The deadline for entries is Sunday of the current week, 24.00 hrs.

The correct solution from last time: The American Phil Hill with his ATS 100 at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza. Despite elegant disc wheels, the Formula 1 World Champion of 1961 only finished eleventh with this pitiful racing car.

We chose this picture for three reasons: Firstly, because Formula One visited Monza at the beginning of September, as it so often does; secondly, because of the wheel covers rarely seen in the premier class; thirdly, because of the anniversary of the Californian's death - Hill died on 28 August 2008 at the age of 81.

Curiously, there were two racing teams with the name ATS in Formula One: the German one of Günter Schmid (Auto Technisches Spezialzubehör) from 1977 to 1984 and the Italian one of a group that broke away from Ferrari and founded "Automobili Turismo e Sport".

A core team around technician Carlo Chiti was fed up at Ferrari with the way Enzo's wife Laura interfered in the daily business. All the department heads sent a letter of protest to Enzo Ferrari, who then fired all the technicians.

Six of these Italians then became involved as ATS, which became a monumental failure. ATS failed to score a single World Championship point in 1963 and the cars were sold off to privateers at the end of the season.



Philip Toll "Phil" Hill was one of the most successful drivers from the USA, one of the best sports car drivers, with three Le Mans victories (1958, 1961 and 1962), a thinker and tinkerer, who with his quiet, thoughtful manner did not fit Ferrari at all.



His 1961 world championship title was overshadowed by the tragedy at Monza: The Californian shed bitter tears because his world championship rival Wolfgang von Trips had crashed to his death at the Italian GP, dragging fourteen spectators with him to their doom.



Ferrari did not even compete in the following race in the USA of all places.



After Ferrari, Hill could not repeat his earlier successes, but with the high-winged Chaparral he sensationally won the 1000 km race at the Nürburgring in 1966.



After his retirement, Phil Hill took care of the restoration of historic racing cars, he worked as a racing expert for the TV station ABC and wrote a column for the magazine Road & Track.



Hill developed Parkinson's disease in retirement and died in 2008.



And so to the new riddle: This driver took part in a Grand Prix in 1975 and came second, but it was not for the Formula 1 World Championship.



