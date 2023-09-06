Nico Rosberg: "This can build up quickly".
Max Verstappen won the World Championship race in Monza, but it was the two Ferrari drivers who put on a great show: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz fought a wheel-to-wheel duel for the last place on the podium, which the Spaniard was able to conquer in the end. Everyone watching the race held their breath at times - including Fred Vasseur,who announced immediately after the chequered flag fell that the race would be discussed.
In the eyes of former GP driver Nico Rosberg, a discussion is essential, the German says in the "Sky Sports F1" podcast: "For us, the duel was great to watch, but it also almost crashed, for example when Leclerc's wheels locked, that was very close to a crash."
"I told Fred Vasseur after the race that I really recommend that he asks both drivers to sit down with him, and that it's not the team manager or anything, because the team boss has more authority," says the 2016 world champion, who had had some close duels of his own with then teammate Lewis Hamilton during his Mercedes days.
"Maybe he should even talk to one driver first, then the other, and only then both together, because that way he gets to hear the whole story and it's important that he reacts proactively now. Because if a driver has a bad feeling about it, it can quickly build up," Rosberg warns.
"It can be that one driver then thinks to himself that he will not give in next time or even that he will take revenge. That's why it's important for Vasseur to be practical about it and be supportive and neutral. He has said he will do that and it would be great to be there for that conversation, but of course that is not possible," adds the 38-year-old.
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3