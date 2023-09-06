Nico Rosberg: "This can build up quickly".

Former Formula 1 driver Nico Rosberg has some advice for Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur. He is certain: The Frenchman must take the initiative in the debriefing of the Italian GP.

Max Verstappen won the World Championship race in Monza, but it was the two Ferrari drivers who put on a great show: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz fought a wheel-to-wheel duel for the last place on the podium, which the Spaniard was able to conquer in the end. Everyone watching the race held their breath at times - including Fred Vasseur,who announced immediately after the chequered flag fell that the race would be discussed.

In the eyes of former GP driver Nico Rosberg, a discussion is essential, the German says in the "Sky Sports F1" podcast: "For us, the duel was great to watch, but it also almost crashed, for example when Leclerc's wheels locked, that was very close to a crash."

"I told Fred Vasseur after the race that I really recommend that he asks both drivers to sit down with him, and that it's not the team manager or anything, because the team boss has more authority," says the 2016 world champion, who had had some close duels of his own with then teammate Lewis Hamilton during his Mercedes days.

"Maybe he should even talk to one driver first, then the other, and only then both together, because that way he gets to hear the whole story and it's important that he reacts proactively now. Because if a driver has a bad feeling about it, it can quickly build up," Rosberg warns.

"It can be that one driver then thinks to himself that he will not give in next time or even that he will take revenge. That's why it's important for Vasseur to be practical about it and be supportive and neutral. He has said he will do that and it would be great to be there for that conversation, but of course that is not possible," adds the 38-year-old.

