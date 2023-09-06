Mike Krack on Alonso's points: "Weak consolation".

The starting position for Aston Martin drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll in Monza was not easy from the outset: the two-time world champion made it into Q3, but was the slowest there and therefore had to start from 10th on the grid. The proud Asturian hoped for an unusual race after Saturday's time chase and stressed: "Points are still possible."

His teammate from Canada had lost a lot of track time due to the FP1 use of substitute driver Felipe Drugovich and because of problems with the stability of his GP racer and even ended up in last place. Afterwards, he pointed to the fact that he had not set a single fast lap on Friday, but also stressed that this was not the reason for his poor performance.

In the race, Stroll worked his way forward, but in the end only crossed the finish line in sixteenth place and came away empty-handed. Alonso, in ninth place, scored two fresh championship points, but spoke of one of the most difficult races of the year and a result to forget. In the constructors' championship, the Silverstone team slipped to fourth place behind Ferrari.

Team boss Mike Krack admitted: "The fact that we scored a few points with Fernando was little consolation for a difficult weekend at Monza. Maybe we could have challenged Lando Norris and Alex Albon if the race had lasted a few more laps, but we didn't have many chances."

The Luxembourger also praised: "Lance did a good job, he passed the Haas and Alpine drivers, but then struggled with the degrading tyres." And he made it clear: "We knew before the weekend that the track in Monza is not our best. We now have to learn the lessons from this race and we will work hard to be more competitive again in Singapore."

Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



