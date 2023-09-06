Mike Krack on Alonso's points: "Weak consolation".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The starting position for Aston Martin drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll in Monza was not easy from the outset: the two-time world champion made it into Q3, but was the slowest there and therefore had to start from 10th on the grid. The proud Asturian hoped for an unusual race after Saturday's time chase and stressed: "Points are still possible."
His teammate from Canada had lost a lot of track time due to the FP1 use of substitute driver Felipe Drugovich and because of problems with the stability of his GP racer and even ended up in last place. Afterwards, he pointed to the fact that he had not set a single fast lap on Friday, but also stressed that this was not the reason for his poor performance.
In the race, Stroll worked his way forward, but in the end only crossed the finish line in sixteenth place and came away empty-handed. Alonso, in ninth place, scored two fresh championship points, but spoke of one of the most difficult races of the year and a result to forget. In the constructors' championship, the Silverstone team slipped to fourth place behind Ferrari.
Team boss Mike Krack admitted: "The fact that we scored a few points with Fernando was little consolation for a difficult weekend at Monza. Maybe we could have challenged Lando Norris and Alex Albon if the race had lasted a few more laps, but we didn't have many chances."
The Luxembourger also praised: "Lance did a good job, he passed the Haas and Alpine drivers, but then struggled with the degrading tyres." And he made it clear: "We knew before the weekend that the track in Monza is not our best. We now have to learn the lessons from this race and we will work hard to be more competitive again in Singapore."
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3