Mercedes: Damage limitation at the Italian GP
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Both Mercedes drivers received a 5-second penalty in the Italian GP. George Russell suffered this fate because he took a shortcut in the fight against Esteban Ocon. His team-mate Lewis Hamilton was penalised for going over the limit in his fight with Oscar Piastri. While the seven-time world champion apologised to the McLaren rookie immediately after the race, his stablemate was annoyed with the strict rule enforcers.
Team boss Toto Wolff, on the other hand, stated after the race: "In retrospect, I think both penalties were fair for our drivers." And the Viennese praised: "Fortunately, both did a great job to make sure this had no consequences for the final result."
Senior Mercedes engineer Andrew Shovlin spoke of a successful damage limitation after the chequered flag fell: "We were the third fastest team in Monza, so 5th and 6th were the best we could do. The car just doesn't have the pace of the Ferrari at this level of downforce. Fortunately, the fight is much closer on normal tracks, but this time it was all about damage limitation."
"The team and drivers did a good job to minimise our loss of points in the constructors' championship. The hot conditions made it difficult to manage the tyres and if you wanted to defend or attack, it became quite tight with only one stop. We expected a tough race for the tyres and normally our car is easy on the rear tyres. But in Monza we had problems keeping the temperatures down since Friday and so we were just sliding around a bit too much," the Briton described.
"At least we had the pace and the top speed on the straights to make up a few places with Lewis at the end. We were a long way off a podium here, so we're looking forward to Singapore where hopefully we'll be able to fight for better positions and more points," added Shovlin.
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3