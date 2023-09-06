Mercedes: Damage limitation at the Italian GP

The Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton started the Monza race from grid positions 4 and 8. In the end, they finished in 5th and 6th place. More was not possible, says engineer Andrew Shovlin.

Both Mercedes drivers received a 5-second penalty in the Italian GP. George Russell suffered this fate because he took a shortcut in the fight against Esteban Ocon. His team-mate Lewis Hamilton was penalised for going over the limit in his fight with Oscar Piastri. While the seven-time world champion apologised to the McLaren rookie immediately after the race, his stablemate was annoyed with the strict rule enforcers.

Team boss Toto Wolff, on the other hand, stated after the race: "In retrospect, I think both penalties were fair for our drivers." And the Viennese praised: "Fortunately, both did a great job to make sure this had no consequences for the final result."

Senior Mercedes engineer Andrew Shovlin spoke of a successful damage limitation after the chequered flag fell: "We were the third fastest team in Monza, so 5th and 6th were the best we could do. The car just doesn't have the pace of the Ferrari at this level of downforce. Fortunately, the fight is much closer on normal tracks, but this time it was all about damage limitation."

"The team and drivers did a good job to minimise our loss of points in the constructors' championship. The hot conditions made it difficult to manage the tyres and if you wanted to defend or attack, it became quite tight with only one stop. We expected a tough race for the tyres and normally our car is easy on the rear tyres. But in Monza we had problems keeping the temperatures down since Friday and so we were just sliding around a bit too much," the Briton described.

"At least we had the pace and the top speed on the straights to make up a few places with Lewis at the end. We were a long way off a podium here, so we're looking forward to Singapore where hopefully we'll be able to fight for better positions and more points," added Shovlin.

Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



