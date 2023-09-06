Pirelli: Formula 1 stars test at Fiorano and Monza

Pirelli took the opportunity to hold two days of testing after the Monza weekend. Red Bull Racing veteran Sergio Pérez, Ferrari stars Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz and the two Alpine drivers were in action.

After the Monza GP, Red Bull Racing and Alpine stayed in Monza for another test session for Formula 1 tyre supplier Pirelli. On Tuesday, Sergio Pérez and Esteban Ocon hit the gas on the high-speed circuit, testing those slicks that no longer need to be warmed up by electric blankets. On Wednesday, Pierre Gasly continued the work in Monza. In Fiorano, Charles Leclerc was allowed behind the wheel on the second day.

The test was held as a replacement for the planned test days at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, which had literally fallen through. Although the Formula One commission has postponed the introduction of the electric blanket ban until 2025, the Mexican and the Frenchman diligently completed their laps, with the Red Bull Racing driver managing 119 laps and the Alpine driver completing 118.

Pérez's lap time of 1:23.585 minutes was significantly faster than Ocon's personal best of 1:25.508 minutes. At the same time, Ferrari star Carlos Sainz took to the artificially watered track at Fiorano to develop the intermediate and rain tyres. He completed 153 laps on the short track and stayed just under one minute.

The following day, Leclerc and Gasly were in action. The Monegasque lapped the Fiorano circuit more than 130 times and was slightly faster than his teammate the day before. Gasly completed 122 laps of Monza and was slower than Pérez but faster than his teammate.

Pirelli Motorsport Director Mario Isola summarised: "We have had two busy days of testing on two very different tracks and the targets were also very different: in Monza we focused on the slicks, while in Fiorano we mostly tested the intermediates and the wet tyres. It was about making some decisions for next year, but also about the long-term future, even if we don't know yet if we will also equip Formula 1 with tyres in 2025."

"Testing opportunities are limited and therefore we have to take advantage of every opportunity that comes our way. We have now collected a lot of data which we will analyse as the drivers have covered a total of 2922 km. I would like to thank everyone for their important help," added the Italian.

Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04. Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



