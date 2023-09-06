Pirelli: Formula 1 stars test at Fiorano and Monza
After the Monza GP, Red Bull Racing and Alpine stayed in Monza for another test session for Formula 1 tyre supplier Pirelli. On Tuesday, Sergio Pérez and Esteban Ocon hit the gas on the high-speed circuit, testing those slicks that no longer need to be warmed up by electric blankets. On Wednesday, Pierre Gasly continued the work in Monza. In Fiorano, Charles Leclerc was allowed behind the wheel on the second day.
The test was held as a replacement for the planned test days at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, which had literally fallen through. Although the Formula One commission has postponed the introduction of the electric blanket ban until 2025, the Mexican and the Frenchman diligently completed their laps, with the Red Bull Racing driver managing 119 laps and the Alpine driver completing 118.
Pérez's lap time of 1:23.585 minutes was significantly faster than Ocon's personal best of 1:25.508 minutes. At the same time, Ferrari star Carlos Sainz took to the artificially watered track at Fiorano to develop the intermediate and rain tyres. He completed 153 laps on the short track and stayed just under one minute.
The following day, Leclerc and Gasly were in action. The Monegasque lapped the Fiorano circuit more than 130 times and was slightly faster than his teammate the day before. Gasly completed 122 laps of Monza and was slower than Pérez but faster than his teammate.
Pirelli Motorsport Director Mario Isola summarised: "We have had two busy days of testing on two very different tracks and the targets were also very different: in Monza we focused on the slicks, while in Fiorano we mostly tested the intermediates and the wet tyres. It was about making some decisions for next year, but also about the long-term future, even if we don't know yet if we will also equip Formula 1 with tyres in 2025."
"Testing opportunities are limited and therefore we have to take advantage of every opportunity that comes our way. We have now collected a lot of data which we will analyse as the drivers have covered a total of 2922 km. I would like to thank everyone for their important help," added the Italian.
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04. Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3