Christian Horner: "One day we will be beaten".
Red Bull Racing's superiority this year is obvious when you take a look at the world championship standings. The world champion team has won all 14 Grands Prix so far, with Sergio Pérez winning two races and defending champion Max Verstappen taking the remaining 12 victories, setting a new record for most consecutive GP wins with his tenth in a row at Monza.
The Dutchman leads the WRC by 145 points over his team-mate, while the Mexican himself has a cushion of 49 WRC points over third-placed Aston Martin star Fernando Alonso. The lead of the team from Milton Keynes in the constructors' championship is even bigger. 310 points separate the front-runners from former perennial winners Mercedes in second place.
Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner is pleased with the superiority his team is currently displaying. But he also knows that the winning streak will come to an end at some point. "For us to win 14 out of 14 Grands Prix and leave Europe unbeaten is something we could never have imagined in our wildest dreams."
"Winning a Grand Prix is already very tough and to win 14 in a row and 24 of the last 25 races means that every single person in the team has played their part. We are competing against very strong opposition here and we are taking it one race at a time," added the Briton.
"The next GP in Singapore is a road race and it's one of the toughest GPs on the WRC calendar. We saw last year how treacherous the race can be. And we will just do our best to keep the momentum going. But one day we will be beaten, it's inevitable. It's just a question of when and our job is to put that time off as long as possible," Horner stresses.
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3