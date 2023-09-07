Christian Horner: "One day we will be beaten".

Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner enjoys the dominance of his protégé Max Verstappen, who goes from one victory to the next. But he also knows that every winning streak comes to an end.

Red Bull Racing's superiority this year is obvious when you take a look at the world championship standings. The world champion team has won all 14 Grands Prix so far, with Sergio Pérez winning two races and defending champion Max Verstappen taking the remaining 12 victories, setting a new record for most consecutive GP wins with his tenth in a row at Monza.

The Dutchman leads the WRC by 145 points over his team-mate, while the Mexican himself has a cushion of 49 WRC points over third-placed Aston Martin star Fernando Alonso. The lead of the team from Milton Keynes in the constructors' championship is even bigger. 310 points separate the front-runners from former perennial winners Mercedes in second place.

Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner is pleased with the superiority his team is currently displaying. But he also knows that the winning streak will come to an end at some point. "For us to win 14 out of 14 Grands Prix and leave Europe unbeaten is something we could never have imagined in our wildest dreams."

"Winning a Grand Prix is already very tough and to win 14 in a row and 24 of the last 25 races means that every single person in the team has played their part. We are competing against very strong opposition here and we are taking it one race at a time," added the Briton.

"The next GP in Singapore is a road race and it's one of the toughest GPs on the WRC calendar. We saw last year how treacherous the race can be. And we will just do our best to keep the momentum going. But one day we will be beaten, it's inevitable. It's just a question of when and our job is to put that time off as long as possible," Horner stresses.

Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



