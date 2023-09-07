Nico Rosberg on Charles Leclerc: "A bit too nice".

In Monza, Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc had a tough duel, afterwards both were full of praise for the duel. Leclerc surprised GP veteran Nico Rosberg with his statements.

The fans in the stands at the Royal Park of Monza got their money's worth as the two Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc fought a hot duel for the last place on the podium. The two teammates gave each other no quarter and the duo almost came to blows a couple of times.

Sainz kept his nose in front in the end and could be happy about third place, Leclerc had to be content with fourth place, but like his stablemate he was full of praise for the hard racing, which reminded him of the old karting days, as he explained after the chequered flag fell. For former GP driver and current TV pundit Nico Rosberg, the Monegasque's statements came as a surprise.

The 2016 World Champion himself fought some close duels with his then teammate Lewis Hamilton and recalled in the "Sky Sports F1" podcast how he put up a good face after a tough duel in Bahrain: "I said after the race that I've never had so much fun in a race car, but that was as far from the truth as it gets."

"I was really angry and it hurt that I finished behind Lewis. I wasn't enjoying myself at all, but as a racing driver you always have to be a bit of an actor as well. You can't always tell the truth because it can get you down," Rosberg confessed.

"I looked at Charles when he was raving about the race and I wondered if he was saying the opposite of what he meant, but he seemed very sincere. I think he's a bit too nice. He already lost out on strategy the day before when he allowed the team to give Carlos the slipstream twice instead of splitting that between the two riders. I don't know, maybe he's really super nice, but in my opinion it's a bit too nice," added the 38-year-old.

Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



