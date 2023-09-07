Nico Rosberg on Charles Leclerc: "A bit too nice".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The fans in the stands at the Royal Park of Monza got their money's worth as the two Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc fought a hot duel for the last place on the podium. The two teammates gave each other no quarter and the duo almost came to blows a couple of times.
Sainz kept his nose in front in the end and could be happy about third place, Leclerc had to be content with fourth place, but like his stablemate he was full of praise for the hard racing, which reminded him of the old karting days, as he explained after the chequered flag fell. For former GP driver and current TV pundit Nico Rosberg, the Monegasque's statements came as a surprise.
The 2016 World Champion himself fought some close duels with his then teammate Lewis Hamilton and recalled in the "Sky Sports F1" podcast how he put up a good face after a tough duel in Bahrain: "I said after the race that I've never had so much fun in a race car, but that was as far from the truth as it gets."
"I was really angry and it hurt that I finished behind Lewis. I wasn't enjoying myself at all, but as a racing driver you always have to be a bit of an actor as well. You can't always tell the truth because it can get you down," Rosberg confessed.
"I looked at Charles when he was raving about the race and I wondered if he was saying the opposite of what he meant, but he seemed very sincere. I think he's a bit too nice. He already lost out on strategy the day before when he allowed the team to give Carlos the slipstream twice instead of splitting that between the two riders. I don't know, maybe he's really super nice, but in my opinion it's a bit too nice," added the 38-year-old.
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3