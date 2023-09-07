Mercedes in Singapore: On course for a podium again?
The high-speed track in Monza gave Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton obvious trouble. The seven-time world champion had a harder time than his team-mate, who set the fourth fastest lap in qualifying. Hamilton could not go beyond eighth place and also finished behind his stablemate in the race. With places five and six, the duo achieved the maximum, as Andrew Shovlin explained.
The senior Mercedes engineer also admitted that the podium places in Italy were out of reach. However, he is confident that Hamilton and Russell will be closer to the top 3 positions again in Singapore. In his GP analysis, when asked if the street circuit will be a better place for this year's Mercedes, he says: "Of course we hope so! There is reason to hope that the car will perform better, and that is because Singapore is a track where we are at maximum downforce."
"At high downforce tracks like Barcelona, Budapest and even Zandvoort, the car worked well and we had a pretty good performance. So we hope that we can be a bit faster in Singapore and be in a position to fight for podiums again," adds the Briton.
At the same time, Shovlin warns: "However, the track presents us with some unique challenges and the layout has also been changed this year. There is a set of four corners at the end of the lap that have been removed, where the track used to go through a tunnel under a grandstand. That's not there now, so we have a longer straight, which will change the demand on the tyres a bit."
"Also, the tarmac is quite rough," Shovlin knows. And he cautions, "We get the three softest tyre compounds in Singapore, so tyre management will be a challenge, and it's also a bumpy street circuit. On top of that, the race is at night. There are a lot of challenges to overcome, but we're approaching the weekend optimistically and hoping for a strong performance."
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 hrs
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3