Mercedes in Singapore: On course for a podium again?

In Italy, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton had to settle for 5th and 6th places. In Singapore, the chances are better to be able to fight for podium places again, says Mercedes engineer Andrew Shovlin.

The high-speed track in Monza gave Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton obvious trouble. The seven-time world champion had a harder time than his team-mate, who set the fourth fastest lap in qualifying. Hamilton could not go beyond eighth place and also finished behind his stablemate in the race. With places five and six, the duo achieved the maximum, as Andrew Shovlin explained.

The senior Mercedes engineer also admitted that the podium places in Italy were out of reach. However, he is confident that Hamilton and Russell will be closer to the top 3 positions again in Singapore. In his GP analysis, when asked if the street circuit will be a better place for this year's Mercedes, he says: "Of course we hope so! There is reason to hope that the car will perform better, and that is because Singapore is a track where we are at maximum downforce."

"At high downforce tracks like Barcelona, Budapest and even Zandvoort, the car worked well and we had a pretty good performance. So we hope that we can be a bit faster in Singapore and be in a position to fight for podiums again," adds the Briton.

At the same time, Shovlin warns: "However, the track presents us with some unique challenges and the layout has also been changed this year. There is a set of four corners at the end of the lap that have been removed, where the track used to go through a tunnel under a grandstand. That's not there now, so we have a longer straight, which will change the demand on the tyres a bit."

"Also, the tarmac is quite rough," Shovlin knows. And he cautions, "We get the three softest tyre compounds in Singapore, so tyre management will be a challenge, and it's also a bumpy street circuit. On top of that, the race is at night. There are a lot of challenges to overcome, but we're approaching the weekend optimistically and hoping for a strong performance."

Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 hrs

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



