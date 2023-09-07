Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): Statement on the robbery in Milan
The race Sunday in Italy will remain in Carlos Sainz's memory for a long time, and not only because of his third place, which he was able to defend in the duel against his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in the Royal Park of Monza. For only a few hours after the GP, the Spaniard became the victim of a robbery, which, however, ended smoothly.
Sainz was driving in Milan at around 8.30 p.m. when he was approached by two men in front of the Armani Hotel who asked him for a selfie. One of them took his Richard Mille watch, which is reportedly worth around 580,000 euros. But in the end, the robbers came away empty-handed.
Sainz and some passers-by chased the thieves and caught them. The Formula 1 star, who was unharmed, was able to get his watch back and the two criminals were handed over to the police. Videos circulated on social media showing Sainz talking to police officers.
The 29-year-old from Madrid has now spoken out on social media about the attempted robbery. He writes on "X": "As many of you already know, I experienced an unfortunate incident in Milano. The most important thing is that we are all fine and will remember this incident as an unpleasant anecdote. I thank the people who helped me and the Milano police who reacted immediately. Thank you also for all the kind messages I received."
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 hrs
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3