Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): Statement on the robbery in Milan

After Carlos Sainz shone in Monza with third place, he was robbed in Milan. The unpleasant experience ended with the arrest of the robbers. Now the Ferrari star has spoken out about it.

The race Sunday in Italy will remain in Carlos Sainz's memory for a long time, and not only because of his third place, which he was able to defend in the duel against his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in the Royal Park of Monza. For only a few hours after the GP, the Spaniard became the victim of a robbery, which, however, ended smoothly.

Sainz was driving in Milan at around 8.30 p.m. when he was approached by two men in front of the Armani Hotel who asked him for a selfie. One of them took his Richard Mille watch, which is reportedly worth around 580,000 euros. But in the end, the robbers came away empty-handed.

Sainz and some passers-by chased the thieves and caught them. The Formula 1 star, who was unharmed, was able to get his watch back and the two criminals were handed over to the police. Videos circulated on social media showing Sainz talking to police officers.

The 29-year-old from Madrid has now spoken out on social media about the attempted robbery. He writes on "X": "As many of you already know, I experienced an unfortunate incident in Milano. The most important thing is that we are all fine and will remember this incident as an unpleasant anecdote. I thank the people who helped me and the Milano police who reacted immediately. Thank you also for all the kind messages I received."

