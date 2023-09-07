Will Audi get Nico Hülkenberg? What the German says
Last year, Audi confirmed what was already considered an open secret at the time: the German carmaker was entering Formula 1, together with the Sauber team as chassis partner. The drive unit will be built at the Audi Sport site in Neuburg an der Donau. At the time, Audi also confirmed that it would gradually take over 75 per cent of the shares in the Sauber Group.
It is not yet clear with which drivers the Germans will compete in Formula 1. And although it will be quite a while before the brand with the four rings makes its debut in the premier class, there is already some speculation circulating about the Germans' choice of drivers. One name that is repeatedly brought into play is Nico Hülkenberg.
This is not least because Audi's then CEO Markus Duesmann, who has since left the company, said in August 2022: "We hope to have a German driver, and clearly we hope that one day there will be a German Grand Prix again."
Hülkenberg, who currently races for US-based Haas and whose contract extension with the Americans was confirmed ahead of the Zandvoort race weekend, remains cautious on the subject. In the "Beyond the Grid" podcast, the 36-year-old says of Audi's entry: "It's certainly one of the most attractive projects at the moment."
"Plus, it's a German manufacturer that I've worked with before and had a very good experience with. So it all sounds very great and on paper it looks very good, but of course I have to do a good job on my part and convince at the wheel to maybe get a chance there. Time will tell if that will happen," adds Hülkenberg.
