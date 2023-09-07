Will Audi get Nico Hülkenberg? What the German says

Although Audi will not compete in Formula 1 until 2026, speculation is already circulating about the Germans' choice of driver. One name that keeps coming up is Nico Hülkenberg. Here's what the German has to say about it.

Last year, Audi confirmed what was already considered an open secret at the time: the German carmaker was entering Formula 1, together with the Sauber team as chassis partner. The drive unit will be built at the Audi Sport site in Neuburg an der Donau. At the time, Audi also confirmed that it would gradually take over 75 per cent of the shares in the Sauber Group.

It is not yet clear with which drivers the Germans will compete in Formula 1. And although it will be quite a while before the brand with the four rings makes its debut in the premier class, there is already some speculation circulating about the Germans' choice of drivers. One name that is repeatedly brought into play is Nico Hülkenberg.

This is not least because Audi's then CEO Markus Duesmann, who has since left the company, said in August 2022: "We hope to have a German driver, and clearly we hope that one day there will be a German Grand Prix again."

Hülkenberg, who currently races for US-based Haas and whose contract extension with the Americans was confirmed ahead of the Zandvoort race weekend, remains cautious on the subject. In the "Beyond the Grid" podcast, the 36-year-old says of Audi's entry: "It's certainly one of the most attractive projects at the moment."

"Plus, it's a German manufacturer that I've worked with before and had a very good experience with. So it all sounds very great and on paper it looks very good, but of course I have to do a good job on my part and convince at the wheel to maybe get a chance there. Time will tell if that will happen," adds Hülkenberg.

Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



