Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): It started with Vettel
The big surprise in the first third of the 2023 season: Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin. The Spaniard finished on the podium six times in the first eight races (four times third, two times second), and he followed this up with another second place behind Max Verstappen in the very treacherous track conditions at Zandvoort as Formula 1 picked up speed again after the summer break.
Alonso now tells radio station Cadena SER: "When I look back, it was all made possible by a very specific sequence of events. It all started with Sebastian Vettel, who decided that he would stop racing in Formula 1 at the end of 2022. Then everything was basically clear with Alpine, but I was just never presented with a contract to sign."
"Then with Aston Martin everything went quickly, after negotiations there was an agreement to sign in no time at all. I thought about it for an hour and in the end I was convinced by Aston Martin's ambitious plans."
"When I wanted to return to Formula 1, I said to myself - I'll only do it if I have the prospect of a competitive car, so if I can fight for podiums and one day for victories again."
"Now we are in the top three in the WRC and of course I want to defend that place against Lewis Hamilton. We have a good race car, but with certain weaknesses. Those are more likely to occur on certain tracks than others."
Alonso has finished in the top ten at every race in 2023 (only Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have managed that otherwise), but most recently Fernando was a pale ninth at Monza. The 32-time GP winner is convinced: "In Singapore we will be stronger again.
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3