Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): It started with Vettel

After a good two-thirds of the season, two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso is in third place in the WRC standings. The Spaniard talks about a chain of events that paved the way to Aston Martin.

The big surprise in the first third of the 2023 season: Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin. The Spaniard finished on the podium six times in the first eight races (four times third, two times second), and he followed this up with another second place behind Max Verstappen in the very treacherous track conditions at Zandvoort as Formula 1 picked up speed again after the summer break.

Alonso now tells radio station Cadena SER: "When I look back, it was all made possible by a very specific sequence of events. It all started with Sebastian Vettel, who decided that he would stop racing in Formula 1 at the end of 2022. Then everything was basically clear with Alpine, but I was just never presented with a contract to sign."

"Then with Aston Martin everything went quickly, after negotiations there was an agreement to sign in no time at all. I thought about it for an hour and in the end I was convinced by Aston Martin's ambitious plans."

"When I wanted to return to Formula 1, I said to myself - I'll only do it if I have the prospect of a competitive car, so if I can fight for podiums and one day for victories again."

"Now we are in the top three in the WRC and of course I want to defend that place against Lewis Hamilton. We have a good race car, but with certain weaknesses. Those are more likely to occur on certain tracks than others."



Alonso has finished in the top ten at every race in 2023 (only Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have managed that otherwise), but most recently Fernando was a pale ninth at Monza. The 32-time GP winner is convinced: "In Singapore we will be stronger again.





Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3