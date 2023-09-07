Fred Vasseur (Ferrari): Verdict on Max Verstappen
14th round of the 2023 GP season, Max Verstappen's twelfth victory - the 25-year-old Dutchman is well on his way to successfully defending his title. Red Bull Racing has won 24 of the past 25 races.
Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur looks back on the Monza GP weekend this way: "We were not far from RBR, but in the end they were the stronger ones again. The speed is one thing, but above all they don't make mistakes. We wanted to put Max under pressure at Monza because in a battle mistakes happen."
"Our opponents are fast on any kind of track, their performance is really impressive. But the thing that impresses me most about Max is his mistake rate - I haven't seen a single big mistake from him in the races over the past two years."
"Sure, it's easier to stay mistake-free when you have such a good car. But even in Monza he managed the situation very well, in the duel with Sainz he put pressure on without taking unnecessary risks. He waited patiently for his moment."
"For me it was clear how this would end when I saw that Verstappen's tyres were wearing less. Still, you have to drive it home and Max did that another time. The way he's been driving for almost two years now, that's great class."
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3