Fred Vasseur (Ferrari): Verdict on Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing are currently flying from victory to victory. In Monza, he beat Carlos Sainz and Ferrari. Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur assesses the Dutchman's performance.

14th round of the 2023 GP season, Max Verstappen's twelfth victory - the 25-year-old Dutchman is well on his way to successfully defending his title. Red Bull Racing has won 24 of the past 25 races.

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur looks back on the Monza GP weekend this way: "We were not far from RBR, but in the end they were the stronger ones again. The speed is one thing, but above all they don't make mistakes. We wanted to put Max under pressure at Monza because in a battle mistakes happen."

"Our opponents are fast on any kind of track, their performance is really impressive. But the thing that impresses me most about Max is his mistake rate - I haven't seen a single big mistake from him in the races over the past two years."

"Sure, it's easier to stay mistake-free when you have such a good car. But even in Monza he managed the situation very well, in the duel with Sainz he put pressure on without taking unnecessary risks. He waited patiently for his moment."

"For me it was clear how this would end when I saw that Verstappen's tyres were wearing less. Still, you have to drive it home and Max did that another time. The way he's been driving for almost two years now, that's great class."





Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3