Timo Glock: Hülkenberg's criticism of Haas absolutely right
17th place in Monza: Nico Hülkenberg had no chance of flirting with World Championship points in his Haas race car. On the evening after the Italian Grand Prix, the 2015 Le Mans winner said plainly: "We're below-ground compared to the competition. We were the only team not to bring any new parts to Monza. If you do so little, you can't expect much. We are not worthy of points."
"It's bitter and sad, but we have to accept that now. Cheer up and in 14 days we'll continue on a track that might make us feel a bit better again." Singapore, then.
Timo Glock has been following the action in northern Italy for his Sky colleagues. In his post-race review, Glock says: "As far as Haas is concerned, I have to ask myself the question: Don't they have any knowledge from the wind tunnel? You'd have to ask Haas team boss Günther Steiner where all the major improvements are. Nico Hülkenberg is right to criticise this. Nico wants to move forward and sees that at the moment there is only standstill. It's absolutely his right to make that clear to the team."
Since 7th place in Melbourne at the beginning of April, Hülkenberg has not been able to score any points. The driver from Emmerich has put his car in the top ten seven times in qualifying, but he has usually dropped out of the points in the race due to high tyre wear on the Haas race car or other problems.
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3