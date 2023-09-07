Timo Glock: Hülkenberg's criticism of Haas absolutely right

17th place in Monza: Nico Hülkenberg had no chance of flirting with World Championship points in his Haas race car. On the evening after the Italian Grand Prix, the 2015 Le Mans winner said plainly: "We're below-ground compared to the competition. We were the only team not to bring any new parts to Monza. If you do so little, you can't expect much. We are not worthy of points."

"It's bitter and sad, but we have to accept that now. Cheer up and in 14 days we'll continue on a track that might make us feel a bit better again." Singapore, then.

Timo Glock has been following the action in northern Italy for his Sky colleagues. In his post-race review, Glock says: "As far as Haas is concerned, I have to ask myself the question: Don't they have any knowledge from the wind tunnel? You'd have to ask Haas team boss Günther Steiner where all the major improvements are. Nico Hülkenberg is right to criticise this. Nico wants to move forward and sees that at the moment there is only standstill. It's absolutely his right to make that clear to the team."



Since 7th place in Melbourne at the beginning of April, Hülkenberg has not been able to score any points. The driver from Emmerich has put his car in the top ten seven times in qualifying, but he has usually dropped out of the points in the race due to high tyre wear on the Haas race car or other problems.





Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



