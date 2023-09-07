Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes Team Principal after Toto Wolff?

As early as 2022, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff was talking about continuing to work with Lewis Hamilton, "for five to ten years". Does that include the job of team boss? Toto Wolff gives an answer.

Lewis Hamilton will continue to race in Formula One for at least two more years. At the Monza weekend, the contract extension of the 38-year-old Englishman for the 2024 and 2025 GP seasons was confirmed.

And then? Today Hamilton says: "I feel in great shape, I'm mentally and physically top fit and ready to take on my opponents for a few more years."

Repeatedly, Hamilton has stated that he could well imagine continuing for a good five years. Last year, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff noted: "I had a conversation with Lewis about how long our partnership could go on. And the range we talked about was between five and ten years."

Hamilton also said that his negotiations with Mercedes would extend beyond the position of race driver. The seven-time world champion was predominantly referring to his charitable work, but Toto Wolff can well imagine Hamilton remaining connected to the premier class in another capacity.



The 51-year-old Viennese told Sky's colleagues at the Italian GP in Monza: "We talked about our sponsorship deals and how he would be involved in the future. That was also one of the reasons why it took a little longer to sign the new contract."



"Hamilton will finish his career with us, I can't imagine him working with another team. I think he can also be team principal or CEO one day, he has all the skills to do that and also the right personality. Lewis has helped shape this sport and he will stay in Formula 1."





Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 hrs.

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3