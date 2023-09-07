Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes Team Principal after Toto Wolff?
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Lewis Hamilton will continue to race in Formula One for at least two more years. At the Monza weekend, the contract extension of the 38-year-old Englishman for the 2024 and 2025 GP seasons was confirmed.
And then? Today Hamilton says: "I feel in great shape, I'm mentally and physically top fit and ready to take on my opponents for a few more years."
Repeatedly, Hamilton has stated that he could well imagine continuing for a good five years. Last year, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff noted: "I had a conversation with Lewis about how long our partnership could go on. And the range we talked about was between five and ten years."
Hamilton also said that his negotiations with Mercedes would extend beyond the position of race driver. The seven-time world champion was predominantly referring to his charitable work, but Toto Wolff can well imagine Hamilton remaining connected to the premier class in another capacity.
The 51-year-old Viennese told Sky's colleagues at the Italian GP in Monza: "We talked about our sponsorship deals and how he would be involved in the future. That was also one of the reasons why it took a little longer to sign the new contract."
"Hamilton will finish his career with us, I can't imagine him working with another team. I think he can also be team principal or CEO one day, he has all the skills to do that and also the right personality. Lewis has helped shape this sport and he will stay in Formula 1."
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 hrs.
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3