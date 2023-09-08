Emerson Fittipaldi: "More pressure on Leclerc".
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were in the spotlight at Monza, as the Tifosi expect the best possible results from the Ferrari drivers on home soil. The two team-mates gave the spectators a remarkable wheel-to-wheel duel, which, although not for the win, was at least for the last place on the podium.
The duo gave each other nothing and came close to a crash more than once. In the end, Sainz crossed the finish line ahead of his stablemate and thus scored three more points than the Monegasque. The Spaniard is also ahead of Leclerc in the championship standings, albeit only just. Six points separate the fifth-placed driver from Madrid from his team-mate in sixth place.
If you look at the number of top 6 results this year, however, the difference is more pronounced: Sainz has finished in the top six in nine of the 14 Grands Prix so far this year, while Leclerc has done so only six times. For the two-time champion Emerson Fittipaldi it is therefore clear: "In my opinion, there is more pressure on Leclerc than on Sainz."
The 76-year-old told "Tuttosport": "The Monegasque wants to get results that don't happen, while the Spaniard shows a more consistent performance in the races." The 14-time GP winner knows, "Some pressure can arise within the team and on a mental level it can make things more complicated. Leclerc needs to be calmer in his approach and then he will make fewer mistakes."
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3