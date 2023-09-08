Emerson Fittipaldi: "More pressure on Leclerc".

Both Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have to meet high expectations. But former GP driver Emerson Fittipaldi is sure: The Monegasque is under more pressure than his team-mate.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were in the spotlight at Monza, as the Tifosi expect the best possible results from the Ferrari drivers on home soil. The two team-mates gave the spectators a remarkable wheel-to-wheel duel, which, although not for the win, was at least for the last place on the podium.

The duo gave each other nothing and came close to a crash more than once. In the end, Sainz crossed the finish line ahead of his stablemate and thus scored three more points than the Monegasque. The Spaniard is also ahead of Leclerc in the championship standings, albeit only just. Six points separate the fifth-placed driver from Madrid from his team-mate in sixth place.

If you look at the number of top 6 results this year, however, the difference is more pronounced: Sainz has finished in the top six in nine of the 14 Grands Prix so far this year, while Leclerc has done so only six times. For the two-time champion Emerson Fittipaldi it is therefore clear: "In my opinion, there is more pressure on Leclerc than on Sainz."

The 76-year-old told "Tuttosport": "The Monegasque wants to get results that don't happen, while the Spaniard shows a more consistent performance in the races." The 14-time GP winner knows, "Some pressure can arise within the team and on a mental level it can make things more complicated. Leclerc needs to be calmer in his approach and then he will make fewer mistakes."

Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



