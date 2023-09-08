Christian Horner: "Ferrari was very, very fast".

Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner praises the strong performance of defending champion Max Verstappen and his team-mate Sergio Pérez in Monza. The Briton also has kind words for the competition.

Pole for the Grand Prix at the Royal Park of Monza went to Ferrari star Carlos Sainz, but the race was ultimately won by defending champion Max Verstappen. His Red Bull Racing team-mate Sergio "Checo" Pérez also got past the pole-sitter and crossed the finish line in second place, making the Milton Keynes team's luck perfect.

Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner said after the race: "This is an outstanding result. Ferrari took pole and you could see how important that was to the Tifosi. I was in the same hotel as the Ferrari drivers. And I think it took until one o'clock in the morning for the fans outside to quiet down a bit."

"We knew we had a fast car. Ferrari was very, very fast on the straights. But Max realised that they were pushing the rear tyres a bit harder than we were and we took that into account in our strategy and set-up, also knowing that the weather was going to be a bit warmer on Sunday," the Briton told us.

"Carlos defended very vehemently, as anyone would do who is in a Ferrari at Monza. Eventually Max was able to get past him and Checo managed to do that. First he overtook George Russell and then Carlos as well," Horner described, and was pleased: "The fact that we were able to celebrate this double victory and that Max managed to set a new record with his tenth consecutive win of the season is outstanding."

Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 hrs

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04. Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



