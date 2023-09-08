Christian Horner: "Ferrari was very, very fast".
Pole for the Grand Prix at the Royal Park of Monza went to Ferrari star Carlos Sainz, but the race was ultimately won by defending champion Max Verstappen. His Red Bull Racing team-mate Sergio "Checo" Pérez also got past the pole-sitter and crossed the finish line in second place, making the Milton Keynes team's luck perfect.
Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner said after the race: "This is an outstanding result. Ferrari took pole and you could see how important that was to the Tifosi. I was in the same hotel as the Ferrari drivers. And I think it took until one o'clock in the morning for the fans outside to quiet down a bit."
"We knew we had a fast car. Ferrari was very, very fast on the straights. But Max realised that they were pushing the rear tyres a bit harder than we were and we took that into account in our strategy and set-up, also knowing that the weather was going to be a bit warmer on Sunday," the Briton told us.
"Carlos defended very vehemently, as anyone would do who is in a Ferrari at Monza. Eventually Max was able to get past him and Checo managed to do that. First he overtook George Russell and then Carlos as well," Horner described, and was pleased: "The fact that we were able to celebrate this double victory and that Max managed to set a new record with his tenth consecutive win of the season is outstanding."
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 hrs
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04. Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3