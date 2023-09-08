Fernando Alonso: "Luck plays a big role".

Fernando Alonso talks about the successes of his competitors Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton and emphasises: Both Formula 1 stars did not build the team with which they are successful themselves.

Lewis Hamilton's winning streak lasted for years, and it wasn't until 2021 that the seven-time world champion was replaced at the top. The new dominator in the Formula 1 field is Max Verstappen. The Red Bull Racing star won the 2021 and 2022 World Championships and is well on the way to defending his title for the second time this year.

If he succeeds in capturing his third World Championship crown, he will overtake Fernando Alonso, who won the 2005 and 2006 World Championships. The Asturian has not yet given up hope of a third title, but he also knows that luck is an important factor for success. And he emphasises that his opponents did not build the teams with which they celebrate success themselves.

Speaking to "Marca", Alonso says: "When Hamilton went to Mercedes, he didn't build anything. It was simply an extensive rule change and the introduction of hybrid drive that changed the balance of power in the field and put Mercedes on top."

"I have the same feeling with Max, when he was at Toro Rosso and later moved to Red Bull Racing, Hamilton still won everything. Red Bull Racing didn't become a winning team because Max came on board, it was just another rule change after 2021 that ensures he now takes every win," the 42-year-old is certain.

And Alonso clarifies: "I don't understand when we say we can build a team around us. In this sport, it's about technical decisions, rulebooks or the inspiration of the constructors that make the difference rather than our input or driving style. You just have to be in the right place at the right time as a driver because luck plays a big part in success."

Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04. Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



