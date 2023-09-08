Fernando Alonso: "Luck plays a big role".
Lewis Hamilton's winning streak lasted for years, and it wasn't until 2021 that the seven-time world champion was replaced at the top. The new dominator in the Formula 1 field is Max Verstappen. The Red Bull Racing star won the 2021 and 2022 World Championships and is well on the way to defending his title for the second time this year.
If he succeeds in capturing his third World Championship crown, he will overtake Fernando Alonso, who won the 2005 and 2006 World Championships. The Asturian has not yet given up hope of a third title, but he also knows that luck is an important factor for success. And he emphasises that his opponents did not build the teams with which they celebrate success themselves.
Speaking to "Marca", Alonso says: "When Hamilton went to Mercedes, he didn't build anything. It was simply an extensive rule change and the introduction of hybrid drive that changed the balance of power in the field and put Mercedes on top."
"I have the same feeling with Max, when he was at Toro Rosso and later moved to Red Bull Racing, Hamilton still won everything. Red Bull Racing didn't become a winning team because Max came on board, it was just another rule change after 2021 that ensures he now takes every win," the 42-year-old is certain.
And Alonso clarifies: "I don't understand when we say we can build a team around us. In this sport, it's about technical decisions, rulebooks or the inspiration of the constructors that make the difference rather than our input or driving style. You just have to be in the right place at the right time as a driver because luck plays a big part in success."
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04. Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3