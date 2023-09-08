Alex Palou no longer believes in a Formula 1 chance
Alex Palou has plenty of reason to be happy in IndyCar: the '2021 IndyCar champion is well on his way to beating the rest of the field to the title for the second time in the US Formula Sports Series. His life off the track is much more difficult, as he is being sued by the traditional British racing team after the unpeaceful split with McLaren.
He is modest about his Formula One chances, as Palou told SoyMotor.com: "What happened in 2021, that after winning the title in the IndyCar Series I was given the opportunity to test a Formula One car and become part of the McLaren team, was a sign that I hadn't completely written off Formula One.
"But I have always told myself that my focus is not exclusively on Formula 1 and that I would not give up everything at any price to get there. At the same time, I am also aware that it is the premier class, where the biggest teams and brands compete, and of course I would like to be a part of it if a good opportunity arises," the Spaniard clarifies.
"The opportunity I have here in America is great and I don't want to give up everything just to get a chance. We tried, I was in the car and I think I did a good job, but the opportunity never came. For my part, I couldn't have done more and I don't think there will be another chance because I'm getting too old for the Formula One world," surmises the 26-year-old racer.
"I'm going to wait and see now and try to win as many races as I can in the IndyCar Series and if a chance comes up, we'll welcome it. If not, that's okay too, then I will continue to fight for wins and titles in IndyCar. But the door is not quite closed yet, however, next year I will already be 27 years old, so I am not waiting for the chance. Maybe the right time has passed," Palou adds.
