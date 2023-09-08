Nico Rosberg: Almost at Ferrari with Sebastian Vettel

The dream of almost every Formula 1 driver: to compete for Ferrari, the most famous racing team in the world. For three Germans, this has come true. Wolfgang Graf Berghe von Trips was on his way to the world championship title until his fatal accident in Monza in 1961. Michael Schumacher tore down all records and won five titles with the Italian racing cars. Sebastian Vettel tried to do the same in vain. In six years in red, he finished second in the world championship twice.

In front of him at the time was the Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg, and it could well have happened that Rosberg would become his stablemate rather than his brand rival. Rosberg, now a GP pundit for Sky, revealed this during the Monza weekend.

Rosberg, 38, from Wiesbaden, Germany, says: "There were certain moments when a switch to Italy would actually have been possible. There were a few meetings in Maranello because you always have to look at all the options."

What prevented Nico Rosberg from switching to Ferrari? Nico continues: "In the end, the thing was that Mercedes was my family. Also, Mercedes had the fastest car, so from a sporting point of view it didn't make sense for me to push for a change."

What if, however, is something Deutsch has also thought about. He smiles: "In my next life I want to be a Ferrari driver. Even if that's a double-edged sword, because if a driver is at Ferrari and things don't go so well, he's quickly crucified. At no other racing team are the drivers under as much pressure as at Ferrari."



Nico Rosberg stayed with Mercedes, won 23 Grands Prix there and became Formula One World Champion with the Silver Team in 2016.





