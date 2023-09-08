Nico Rosberg: Almost at Ferrari with Sebastian Vettel
The dream of almost every Formula 1 driver: to compete for Ferrari, the most famous racing team in the world. For three Germans, this has come true. Wolfgang Graf Berghe von Trips was on his way to the world championship title until his fatal accident in Monza in 1961. Michael Schumacher tore down all records and won five titles with the Italian racing cars. Sebastian Vettel tried to do the same in vain. In six years in red, he finished second in the world championship twice.
In front of him at the time was the Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg, and it could well have happened that Rosberg would become his stablemate rather than his brand rival. Rosberg, now a GP pundit for Sky, revealed this during the Monza weekend.
Rosberg, 38, from Wiesbaden, Germany, says: "There were certain moments when a switch to Italy would actually have been possible. There were a few meetings in Maranello because you always have to look at all the options."
What prevented Nico Rosberg from switching to Ferrari? Nico continues: "In the end, the thing was that Mercedes was my family. Also, Mercedes had the fastest car, so from a sporting point of view it didn't make sense for me to push for a change."
What if, however, is something Deutsch has also thought about. He smiles: "In my next life I want to be a Ferrari driver. Even if that's a double-edged sword, because if a driver is at Ferrari and things don't go so well, he's quickly crucified. At no other racing team are the drivers under as much pressure as at Ferrari."
Nico Rosberg stayed with Mercedes, won 23 Grands Prix there and became Formula One World Champion with the Silver Team in 2016.
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3