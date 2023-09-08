Martin Brundle on Ferrari: Sainz and Leclerc critical

Carlos Sainz fought like a lion at the Italian Grand Prix, but in the end the Spaniard was powerless against the superiority of the Red Bull Racing cars of Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez.

Then the Madrilenian defended himself tooth and nail against his Ferrari stablemate Charles Leclerc, a duel that caused one or two Tifoso to gasp. "That could easily have gone in the eye," says Sky GP pundit Martin Brundle in his review of the traditional GP.

The 64-year-old Brundle says: "For me, Sainz was the star of the race. Ferrari put everything on the line with an impressive Evo package for the fast Monza circuit and fresh engines. In addition, Sainz was in top form. He had already shown in free practice that he can put world championship leader Max Verstappen under pressure when it comes to pole position, and when it came to the crunch, Sainz delivered ice-cold - pole for Ferrari."

"In the Grand Prix what many in the Formula One paddock expected happened - Red Bull Racing had the faster car than Ferrari in the race. Once again, the lower tyre wear on the RBR racer tipped the scales. Sainz and Leclerc really did everything they could to sell their skins for as much as possible. The tifosi love it when they feel the Ferrari drivers are giving their all."



"The way Sainz fought back against Verstappen and Pérez was outstanding, albeit on the edge. Carlos positioned his car perfectly most of the time, so the RBR drivers couldn't find a way past the Ferrari for quite a while. Sainz let his car change to the other side a bit late at times, but kudos to the FIA for giving the drivers a long leash here."



"The rule is that one driver has to give the other a car width of space. And to have to let an opponent pass, he must be at least at the same height and in a better position. It gets complicated when the track is as narrow as it is in the first corner after the start and finish in Monza. Then the driver on the outside often runs out of space, and of course the whining starts on the radio that the opponent has pushed him away."



"After that there was a duel between Sainz and his team-mate Leclerc, which was critical. There was a lot of aggressive fighting and a few times it was just a matter of millimetres before a collision."



"The drivers said afterwards how much they enjoyed this duel; Leclerc said it reminded him of his karting days. The spectators also loved this duel. However, if the Ferraris had touched each other and, in the worst case, the podium place had been lost because of that, there would have been a huge circus with mutual accusations. But fortunately, and with a lot of skill on the part of the drivers, everything went well."





Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3





