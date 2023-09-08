Martin Brundle on Ferrari: Sainz and Leclerc critical
Carlos Sainz fought like a lion at the Italian Grand Prix, but in the end the Spaniard was powerless against the superiority of the Red Bull Racing cars of Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez.
Then the Madrilenian defended himself tooth and nail against his Ferrari stablemate Charles Leclerc, a duel that caused one or two Tifoso to gasp. "That could easily have gone in the eye," says Sky GP pundit Martin Brundle in his review of the traditional GP.
The 64-year-old Brundle says: "For me, Sainz was the star of the race. Ferrari put everything on the line with an impressive Evo package for the fast Monza circuit and fresh engines. In addition, Sainz was in top form. He had already shown in free practice that he can put world championship leader Max Verstappen under pressure when it comes to pole position, and when it came to the crunch, Sainz delivered ice-cold - pole for Ferrari."
"In the Grand Prix what many in the Formula One paddock expected happened - Red Bull Racing had the faster car than Ferrari in the race. Once again, the lower tyre wear on the RBR racer tipped the scales. Sainz and Leclerc really did everything they could to sell their skins for as much as possible. The tifosi love it when they feel the Ferrari drivers are giving their all."
"The way Sainz fought back against Verstappen and Pérez was outstanding, albeit on the edge. Carlos positioned his car perfectly most of the time, so the RBR drivers couldn't find a way past the Ferrari for quite a while. Sainz let his car change to the other side a bit late at times, but kudos to the FIA for giving the drivers a long leash here."
"The rule is that one driver has to give the other a car width of space. And to have to let an opponent pass, he must be at least at the same height and in a better position. It gets complicated when the track is as narrow as it is in the first corner after the start and finish in Monza. Then the driver on the outside often runs out of space, and of course the whining starts on the radio that the opponent has pushed him away."
"After that there was a duel between Sainz and his team-mate Leclerc, which was critical. There was a lot of aggressive fighting and a few times it was just a matter of millimetres before a collision."
"The drivers said afterwards how much they enjoyed this duel; Leclerc said it reminded him of his karting days. The spectators also loved this duel. However, if the Ferraris had touched each other and, in the worst case, the podium place had been lost because of that, there would have been a huge circus with mutual accusations. But fortunately, and with a lot of skill on the part of the drivers, everything went well."
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
