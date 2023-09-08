Max Verstappen's dominance: Interest rises nonetheless
In 2016, the US media company Liberty Media invested more than eight billion dollars to swallow the "Formula One Group" and thus become the owner of the premier class. For some years now, Formula One has been booming, not least thanks to the Netflix documentary "Drive to Survive", the sport is also attractive to young people again.
Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing are as dominant as Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes were a few years ago. There is still little sign of Formula One fatigue, even if we have gone from one dominance to the next. In 2023, RBR is still unbeaten, the Dutchman having won 12 of 14 races.
At an investor event, Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei has spoken out about how the 2023 GP season is shaping up. The 63-year-old New Yorker states: "The midfield all-round battle is exceedingly interesting, and it is statistically proven that we have more overtaking than ever before. But of course it's a challenge for us that Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing are having such a record year."
"Dominance has always existed in the sport. Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali is absolutely right when he puts it like this: 'We are witnessing a historic event, you can't miss something like that.'"
"For all its dominance, we have a very attractive product in Formula One. Max is in the best car and he's driving it like a world champion. When you look at how aggressively, yet controlled he drives this race car, it's quite breathtaking."
Of course, there are fans who think: "It's not that exciting anymore, I turn off the TV." Greg Maffei admits: "Dominance is never good for ratings. But we've had three or four of the best ratings ever in the US this year, and the average ratings worldwide are still going up."
"You also always have to look at ratings in a bigger context - in 2022, for example, the Miami Grand Prix stood alone, and this year the basketball playoffs with the Miami Heat took place at the same time. Circumstances like that can quickly affect ratings."
"However, if we look at the overall growth, so not only on traditional television but also on platforms like Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, we continue to be on an upward trend, well beyond double digits. So I am convinced that demand will remain very high."
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3