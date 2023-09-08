Max Verstappen's dominance: Interest rises nonetheless

In 2016, the US media company Liberty Media invested more than eight billion dollars to swallow the "Formula One Group" and thus become the owner of the premier class. For some years now, Formula One has been booming, not least thanks to the Netflix documentary "Drive to Survive", the sport is also attractive to young people again.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing are as dominant as Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes were a few years ago. There is still little sign of Formula One fatigue, even if we have gone from one dominance to the next. In 2023, RBR is still unbeaten, the Dutchman having won 12 of 14 races.

At an investor event, Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei has spoken out about how the 2023 GP season is shaping up. The 63-year-old New Yorker states: "The midfield all-round battle is exceedingly interesting, and it is statistically proven that we have more overtaking than ever before. But of course it's a challenge for us that Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing are having such a record year."

"Dominance has always existed in the sport. Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali is absolutely right when he puts it like this: 'We are witnessing a historic event, you can't miss something like that.'"

"For all its dominance, we have a very attractive product in Formula One. Max is in the best car and he's driving it like a world champion. When you look at how aggressively, yet controlled he drives this race car, it's quite breathtaking."



Of course, there are fans who think: "It's not that exciting anymore, I turn off the TV." Greg Maffei admits: "Dominance is never good for ratings. But we've had three or four of the best ratings ever in the US this year, and the average ratings worldwide are still going up."



"You also always have to look at ratings in a bigger context - in 2022, for example, the Miami Grand Prix stood alone, and this year the basketball playoffs with the Miami Heat took place at the same time. Circumstances like that can quickly affect ratings."



"However, if we look at the overall growth, so not only on traditional television but also on platforms like Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, we continue to be on an upward trend, well beyond double digits. So I am convinced that demand will remain very high."





Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



