George Russell: Hamilton faster than Verstappen
Formula 1 fans always discuss this with great passion and controversy: Who is the fastest man on the grid?
Recently, Red Bull motorsport advisor Dr Helmut Marko stated: "I don't think there is a driver who can drive as fast as Max Verstappen in the same race car."
George Russell does not take that view. He sees up close at Mercedes what Lewis Hamilton achieves. Hence, the 25-year-old Englishman concludes to my colleague Phillip Horton of Autoweek: "Well, Lewis is obviously the most successful GP driver of all time. I learn from him all the time, on and off the track. I see how hungry he still is."
"Of course it's my job to beat him. But for me it's clear that he's the fastest and best driver on the grid."
Conversely, that means Russell rates Hamilton higher than world championship leader Max Verstappen.
Russell continued, "I've always found it the biggest challenge to compete against the best in any class and come out on top in the end, and with Mercedes I have that chance. I believe I can do it because I've proved in the other categories that I'm capable."
Russell knows he will need patience to have a say in the title. "It took Max Verstappen four years at Red Bull Racing to become title-ready. And Michael Schumacher also only finally won the title in his fifth year with Ferrari. As a racing driver, you dream of changing racing teams and then being capable of winning every race straight away. But that's not how it works in this sport."
The 2022 Interlagos winner has signed for two more years with Mercedes, 2024 and 2025: "They believed in me, they supported me. It's up to me now to thank them for that trust - with loyalty and hopefully with many GP wins one day."
