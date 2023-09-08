George Russell: Hamilton faster than Verstappen

Formula 1 fans always discuss this with great passion and controversy: Who is the fastest man on the grid?

Recently, Red Bull motorsport advisor Dr Helmut Marko stated: "I don't think there is a driver who can drive as fast as Max Verstappen in the same race car."

George Russell does not take that view. He sees up close at Mercedes what Lewis Hamilton achieves. Hence, the 25-year-old Englishman concludes to my colleague Phillip Horton of Autoweek: "Well, Lewis is obviously the most successful GP driver of all time. I learn from him all the time, on and off the track. I see how hungry he still is."

"Of course it's my job to beat him. But for me it's clear that he's the fastest and best driver on the grid."



Conversely, that means Russell rates Hamilton higher than world championship leader Max Verstappen.



Russell continued, "I've always found it the biggest challenge to compete against the best in any class and come out on top in the end, and with Mercedes I have that chance. I believe I can do it because I've proved in the other categories that I'm capable."



Russell knows he will need patience to have a say in the title. "It took Max Verstappen four years at Red Bull Racing to become title-ready. And Michael Schumacher also only finally won the title in his fifth year with Ferrari. As a racing driver, you dream of changing racing teams and then being capable of winning every race straight away. But that's not how it works in this sport."



The 2022 Interlagos winner has signed for two more years with Mercedes, 2024 and 2025: "They believed in me, they supported me. It's up to me now to thank them for that trust - with loyalty and hopefully with many GP wins one day."





Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3