Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): "It can't get any worse".
It goes up and down among Red Bull Racing's pursuers: sometimes Aston Martin with Fernando Alonso is the second force, sometimes Ferrari, as recently in Monza, then again Mercedes, which only finished in 5th (George Russell) and 6th (Lewis Hamilton) in Italy.
The 103-time GP winner Lewis Hamilton after a difficult race: "It couldn't be worse, Monza, I have the feeling, is the worst track for our car. In Singapore, things can look very different again, because there you need good traction and a lot of downforce. And on tracks like that we are more competitive."
In fact, Hamilton took pole position in Hungary last July, which also features steeply raked wings.
Lewis Hamilton has won in Singapore four times before (2009, 2014, 2017 and 2018). In terms of the Formula 1 World Championship, Hamilton has set himself the following goal: "My goal is to finish second in the World Championship. I realise that this will not be easy."
A look at the standings shows: The Briton is currently 55 points behind Sergio Pérez, but the duel with his long-time rival and former McLaren team-mate Fernando Alonso for third place is more realistic, with the score currently 170:164 in favour of the Aston Martin driver.
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3