Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): "It can't get any worse".

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton took a mediocre sixth place at Monza and moaned at the finish: "It couldn't be worse, Monza is the worst track for our car."

It goes up and down among Red Bull Racing's pursuers: sometimes Aston Martin with Fernando Alonso is the second force, sometimes Ferrari, as recently in Monza, then again Mercedes, which only finished in 5th (George Russell) and 6th (Lewis Hamilton) in Italy.

The 103-time GP winner Lewis Hamilton after a difficult race: "It couldn't be worse, Monza, I have the feeling, is the worst track for our car. In Singapore, things can look very different again, because there you need good traction and a lot of downforce. And on tracks like that we are more competitive."

In fact, Hamilton took pole position in Hungary last July, which also features steeply raked wings.

Lewis Hamilton has won in Singapore four times before (2009, 2014, 2017 and 2018). In terms of the Formula 1 World Championship, Hamilton has set himself the following goal: "My goal is to finish second in the World Championship. I realise that this will not be easy."



A look at the standings shows: The Briton is currently 55 points behind Sergio Pérez, but the duel with his long-time rival and former McLaren team-mate Fernando Alonso for third place is more realistic, with the score currently 170:164 in favour of the Aston Martin driver.





Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3