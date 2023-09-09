Nico Rosberg on Stroll: "Difficult situation"

The performance differences between the two Aston Martin drivers are clear: Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are currently separated by 123 championship points. Nico Rosberg is certain: The Canadian must find his way back to his old form.

Lance Stroll did not have an easy start to the current year: The son of racing team owner Lawrence Stroll started the season ailing after a bike accident, but still managed to keep up with his new, strong team-mate Fernando Alonso at first. The Canadian was unable to claim five podiums in the first six races like the two-time champion.

But Stroll managed to stay close to the Asturian. But as the season progressed, the gap between the two stablemates grew. After the Italian GP, 123 points separated the two drivers from the Silverstone team. Alonso is still in third place, while Stroll is ninth after 14 race weekends.

That's why former GP driver Nico Rosberg is calling for an improvement in performance from the GP star from Montreal. In the "Sky Sports F1" podcast he says: "I don't know what happened to Lance, he's a respectable driver and he showed at the beginning of the season that he can stay within striking distance of Fernando. He was fifth or sixth for a while."

"But now he's in a difficult phase," the 2016 World Champion knows. "And Aston Martin can't afford in the long term to have a driver who is far behind his team-mate. Either Lance finds his way back to the form he can and must have, or they have to think about a change in the second driver," he is certain.

"Fernando needs a driver to push him. Working on the car set-up is better when there are two good drivers in the team, it's a completely different dynamic. That's why it's also important to have two drivers on board who are fast," Rosberg is convinced.

With Stroll driving for his father's racing team, Rosberg believes the driver himself will have to make the change should he fail to regain his good form. "Probably Lance would have to say that he should do something else if he continues to struggle. But the easiest thing would be for him to get back to where he can be with his performance, which is close to Fernando. The challenge is that it's a father-son relationship, so the situation is difficult. And there's a lot of money at stake when we talk about the team's place in the constructors' championship."

Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 hrs.

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04. Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



