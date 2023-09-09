Lewis Hamilton: Catching up thanks to tyre strategy
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
With eighth place on the grid, Lewis Hamilton did not have the easiest of starting positions in the Monza race. That's why the Mercedes strategists let the seven-time world champion start the race on the hard tyres. Apart from Hamilton, only Valtteri Bottas and Kevin Magnussen did this, starting from positions 14 and 19 respectively.
There were two reasons for this strategy, as Andrew Shovlin points out. The Mercedes chief engineer at the track explains in his analysis of the 14th WRC round of the season: "We simulate many different scenarios and we came to the conclusion that the advantages of starting on hard tyres outweigh the disadvantages. Lewis had a better chance of getting a good result if he followed a different strategy to most of the drivers around him and started on the hard tyres."
"Another consideration was that the DRS effect at Monza is modest, despite the long straights. This is because on a high-speed circuit like this, the cars are fitted with a very narrow rear wing. So the DRS effect is less than half of what it is at most other circuits, and that's the main reason why overtaking is tricky when the age of the tyres is not significantly different," adds the Briton.
"That's what Lewis' strategy was about, it was to guarantee that difference in tyre age. He was able to stay on the track longer and when he switched to the medium compound he was on fresher tyres towards the end of the race than the McLaren and Williams drivers and also than Fernando Alonso, because they were all on the older hard tyres. This allowed him to make the difference he needed, which allowed him to get to the front," Shovlin describes.
And the 49-year-old also explains: "There was a window in the race when a safety car phase would have been very advantageous for Lewis - when all the drivers who had started on medium had already changed and he had not yet turned for the stop. But the safety car didn't come into play then and Lewis got the best possible result with sixth place."
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 hrs
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3