Lewis Hamilton: Catching up thanks to tyre strategy

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton was only one of three drivers to tackle the Italian GP at Monza on the hard tyres. That was the right choice, as Mercedes' chief engineer Andrew Shovlin explains.

With eighth place on the grid, Lewis Hamilton did not have the easiest of starting positions in the Monza race. That's why the Mercedes strategists let the seven-time world champion start the race on the hard tyres. Apart from Hamilton, only Valtteri Bottas and Kevin Magnussen did this, starting from positions 14 and 19 respectively.

There were two reasons for this strategy, as Andrew Shovlin points out. The Mercedes chief engineer at the track explains in his analysis of the 14th WRC round of the season: "We simulate many different scenarios and we came to the conclusion that the advantages of starting on hard tyres outweigh the disadvantages. Lewis had a better chance of getting a good result if he followed a different strategy to most of the drivers around him and started on the hard tyres."

"Another consideration was that the DRS effect at Monza is modest, despite the long straights. This is because on a high-speed circuit like this, the cars are fitted with a very narrow rear wing. So the DRS effect is less than half of what it is at most other circuits, and that's the main reason why overtaking is tricky when the age of the tyres is not significantly different," adds the Briton.

"That's what Lewis' strategy was about, it was to guarantee that difference in tyre age. He was able to stay on the track longer and when he switched to the medium compound he was on fresher tyres towards the end of the race than the McLaren and Williams drivers and also than Fernando Alonso, because they were all on the older hard tyres. This allowed him to make the difference he needed, which allowed him to get to the front," Shovlin describes.

And the 49-year-old also explains: "There was a window in the race when a safety car phase would have been very advantageous for Lewis - when all the drivers who had started on medium had already changed and he had not yet turned for the stop. But the safety car didn't come into play then and Lewis got the best possible result with sixth place."

Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 hrs

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



