World championship fight against Williams: Günther Steiner realistic
Before the penultimate race in Zandvoort, the Haas team and the Williams team still had the same number of points on their World Championship accounts. Nevertheless, Haas team boss Günther Steiner assessed the chances of coming out on top in the duel against the traditional British racing team as slim. "I'm not confident," the South Tyrolean explained in response to the relevant question.
And Steiner made it clear that this was not the first goal: "They are doing very well and they are ahead of us. Our goal is to do the best possible job on every race weekend and to make the best of our possibilities. We've managed to do that many times, but we just need to improve our pace."
Two race weekends later, Williams actually has almost twice as many points as their American rivals. With 21 points, James Vowles' team has a cushion of 10 WRC points over the first chasers in the battle for seventh WRC place. But Haas wants to and will step up, as Steiner announced.
"We are working hard on it and I hope that we can still bring a big update to the track this season that will give us direction for next year. That's our goal, we want to understand where the journey is going next year. We have to do that now, it's too late if we don't know until next year at the season opener in Bahrain," the 56-year-old stressed.
"And even if we don't achieve what we want to achieve, we have to take a step forward and get closer to our goal for the future. And even if the result is not good straight away, we have to know what is possible and then we will build on that," Steiner added.
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3