World championship fight against Williams: Günther Steiner realistic

Haas team boss Günther Steiner is not confident about his team's chances of winning the World Championship battle against the Williams team for seventh place in the Constructors' Championship.

Before the penultimate race in Zandvoort, the Haas team and the Williams team still had the same number of points on their World Championship accounts. Nevertheless, Haas team boss Günther Steiner assessed the chances of coming out on top in the duel against the traditional British racing team as slim. "I'm not confident," the South Tyrolean explained in response to the relevant question.

And Steiner made it clear that this was not the first goal: "They are doing very well and they are ahead of us. Our goal is to do the best possible job on every race weekend and to make the best of our possibilities. We've managed to do that many times, but we just need to improve our pace."

Two race weekends later, Williams actually has almost twice as many points as their American rivals. With 21 points, James Vowles' team has a cushion of 10 WRC points over the first chasers in the battle for seventh WRC place. But Haas wants to and will step up, as Steiner announced.

"We are working hard on it and I hope that we can still bring a big update to the track this season that will give us direction for next year. That's our goal, we want to understand where the journey is going next year. We have to do that now, it's too late if we don't know until next year at the season opener in Bahrain," the 56-year-old stressed.

"And even if we don't achieve what we want to achieve, we have to take a step forward and get closer to our goal for the future. And even if the result is not good straight away, we have to know what is possible and then we will build on that," Steiner added.

Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



