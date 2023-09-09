Helmut Marko counters Wolff's Wikipedia slogan
Max Verstappen made Formula 1 history with his triumph in the Italian GP. The two-time world champion, who is well on his way to claiming his third title, won his tenth consecutive race - setting a new record previously held by another driver in a Red Bull Racing Team car, Sebastian Vettel.
Observers celebrated the Dutchman's winning streak, having won 12 of the 15 Grands Prix so far this year. But not everyone was impressed by the 25-year-old's performance. Mercedes motorsport director Toto Wolff, for example, said: ""For me, these kinds of records are completely irrelevant."
"They were irrelevant in our good days at Mercedes. I don't know how many races we won in a row. I didn't even know there was a count of how many races you win in a row," the Viennese continued, adding, "I don't know if Max cares about the records. That's not something that matters to me, those numbers, that's for Wikipedia and nobody reads that anyway." At the same time, he also stressed, "The result itself shows that a great driver in a great car is performing at an extremely high level."
Nevertheless, Wolff's statements were criticised by many observers. Red Bull motorsport advisor Dr Helmut Marko also found a clear answer to his opponent's reaction. During his visit to the ServusTV programme "Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar-7", the man from Graz said: "It is part of the motivation. The more we win, the more it means to us. Max says he doesn't care, but knows everything in detail."
"He was also relatively tense, although he is always very relaxed. The tenth win in a row means a lot to him. With each of these records comes even more passion and motivation. That's what makes this team. Maybe you can tell Toto Wolff that Wikipedia is the most read medium ever. It's not that unimportant," added the 80-year-old.
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3