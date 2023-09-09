Helmut Marko counters Wolff's Wikipedia slogan

Max Verstappen made Formula 1 history with his triumph in the Italian GP. The two-time world champion, who is well on his way to claiming his third title, won his tenth consecutive race - setting a new record previously held by another driver in a Red Bull Racing Team car, Sebastian Vettel.

Observers celebrated the Dutchman's winning streak, having won 12 of the 15 Grands Prix so far this year. But not everyone was impressed by the 25-year-old's performance. Mercedes motorsport director Toto Wolff, for example, said: ""For me, these kinds of records are completely irrelevant."

"They were irrelevant in our good days at Mercedes. I don't know how many races we won in a row. I didn't even know there was a count of how many races you win in a row," the Viennese continued, adding, "I don't know if Max cares about the records. That's not something that matters to me, those numbers, that's for Wikipedia and nobody reads that anyway." At the same time, he also stressed, "The result itself shows that a great driver in a great car is performing at an extremely high level."

Nevertheless, Wolff's statements were criticised by many observers. Red Bull motorsport advisor Dr Helmut Marko also found a clear answer to his opponent's reaction. During his visit to the ServusTV programme "Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar-7", the man from Graz said: "It is part of the motivation. The more we win, the more it means to us. Max says he doesn't care, but knows everything in detail."

"He was also relatively tense, although he is always very relaxed. The tenth win in a row means a lot to him. With each of these records comes even more passion and motivation. That's what makes this team. Maybe you can tell Toto Wolff that Wikipedia is the most read medium ever. It's not that unimportant," added the 80-year-old.

Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



