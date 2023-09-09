Jacques Villeneuve: "This is what Max wants to prove to the world".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The difference in performance between the two Red Bull Racing stars Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez is obvious. Although the Mexican is right behind the two-time champion in second intermediate place in the World Championship standings. The duo is separated by 145 points, but that is not the only reason why there is discussion about a possible successor to Sergio Pérez.
Recent statements by Red Bull motorsport consultant Dr Helmut Marko, who praised McLaren star Lando Norris as a suitable candidate, have also fuelled speculation, although the man from Graz also admitted that the Briton has signed a contract with the traditional racing team from Woking until the end of 2025.
In the eyes of Jacques Villeneuve, there is no rush to replace Pérez from Red Bull Racing's point of view anyway. "I don't think they care," he tells "Motorsport.com" of the Guadalajara racer's performance. "Because they have Max. He can win and they have a comfortable lead over the rest of the field."
"So why would they sign a young driver who wants to prove that he is the new world champion and therefore causes turmoil in the team?" asks the 1997 world champion, who is sure Verstappen would prefer a certain teammate.
"Max would probably choose Lewis Hamilton. Because then he can show that he can beat him, that's what he wants to prove to the world. But I'm not sure Red Bull Racing would want that," says Villeneuve. However, Hamiltonhas extended his deal with the Mercedes team until 2025, as confirmed by the star brand's factory team ahead of the Monza race weekend. And Verstappen recently revealed which teammate he would prefer to have alongside him.
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3