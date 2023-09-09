Jacques Villeneuve: "This is what Max wants to prove to the world".

The difference in performance between the two Red Bull Racing stars Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez is obvious. Although the Mexican is right behind the two-time champion in second intermediate place in the World Championship standings. The duo is separated by 145 points, but that is not the only reason why there is discussion about a possible successor to Sergio Pérez.

Recent statements by Red Bull motorsport consultant Dr Helmut Marko, who praised McLaren star Lando Norris as a suitable candidate, have also fuelled speculation, although the man from Graz also admitted that the Briton has signed a contract with the traditional racing team from Woking until the end of 2025.

In the eyes of Jacques Villeneuve, there is no rush to replace Pérez from Red Bull Racing's point of view anyway. "I don't think they care," he tells "Motorsport.com" of the Guadalajara racer's performance. "Because they have Max. He can win and they have a comfortable lead over the rest of the field."

"So why would they sign a young driver who wants to prove that he is the new world champion and therefore causes turmoil in the team?" asks the 1997 world champion, who is sure Verstappen would prefer a certain teammate.

"Max would probably choose Lewis Hamilton. Because then he can show that he can beat him, that's what he wants to prove to the world. But I'm not sure Red Bull Racing would want that," says Villeneuve. However, Hamiltonhas extended his deal with the Mercedes team until 2025, as confirmed by the star brand's factory team ahead of the Monza race weekend. And Verstappen recently revealed which teammate he would prefer to have alongside him.

Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



