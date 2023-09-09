Daniel Ricciardo: Training in the forced break
Daniel Ricciardo's training accident at Zandvoort has resulted in a long forced break for the Formula 1 returnee. The Australian, who replaced the unsuccessful Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri, will probably have to sit out two more races because of the broken metacarpal bone in his left hand, as Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner suspected.
According to the report, the cheerful Formula 1 veteran will not only miss the floodlit race in Singapore, he will probably also be unable to contest the ever-popular Japanese GP. This means that he will not be back in action until the Qatar weekend, which will take place from 6 to 8 October.
Nevertheless, Ricciardo is not missing out on training, as he proves with his latest entry on the social media platform "Instagram". In it, he shows himself on the training bike, and also delivers a show-stopping performance with a short playback interlude.
Ricciardo also shows the scar on his left hand and writes: "relatively unchanged". Not everyone is impressed, with the 2021 MotoGP world champion mocking in the comments: "OMG! It will take at least 5 years to recover!"
