Daniel Ricciardo: Training in the forced break

It will be quite a while before Daniel Ricciardo can compete in Formula 1 again. Nevertheless, the Australian from the AlphaTauri team is not giving up training, as he proves on Instagram.

Daniel Ricciardo's training accident at Zandvoort has resulted in a long forced break for the Formula 1 returnee. The Australian, who replaced the unsuccessful Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri, will probably have to sit out two more races because of the broken metacarpal bone in his left hand, as Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner suspected.

According to the report, the cheerful Formula 1 veteran will not only miss the floodlit race in Singapore, he will probably also be unable to contest the ever-popular Japanese GP. This means that he will not be back in action until the Qatar weekend, which will take place from 6 to 8 October.

Nevertheless, Ricciardo is not missing out on training, as he proves with his latest entry on the social media platform "Instagram". In it, he shows himself on the training bike, and also delivers a show-stopping performance with a short playback interlude.

Ricciardo also shows the scar on his left hand and writes: "relatively unchanged". Not everyone is impressed, with the 2021 MotoGP world champion mocking in the comments: "OMG! It will take at least 5 years to recover!"

Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04. Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



