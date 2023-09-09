Sebastian Vettel: "Like in a time capsule".

Sebastian Vettel made his racetrack comeback in the RB7 at the Red Bull Formula Nürburgring event on the legendary Nordschleife and thrilled more than 60,000 fans with his performance.

The more than 60,000 fans who had turned out for the "Red Bull Formula Nürburgring" event at the traditional German circuit were amply rewarded. They got to see international motorsport stars on two and four wheels and unforgettable show runs. Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel was also there.

The man from Heppenheim was in the best of company, as other GP stars such as Gerhard Berger, David Coulthard, Ralf Schumacher and the current AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda did the honours. Vettel came out in the RB7 and said afterwards: "I feel like I'm in a time capsule. A lot of memories come back. Everything fits together here today - including the fact that we are now running on synthetic fuel, which is CO2 neutral."

"It's all about showing people that you can have fun and also revamp the whole thing, that there are alternatives with synthetic fuels and that cars like this can continue to be quite alive as a result," enthused the 36-year-old. And he explained: "The car is the same as back then, with the same specification and the same engine. But the fuel is different, it's not based on fossil fuels and petroleum, it's been created in the lab and is based on renewable energy."

The 53-time GP winner was delighted to see so many fans cheering him on. He admitted: "Of course it was nice to experience the Nordschleife with the car, but it would have been meaningless in a way if there hadn't been so many people there. Witnessing the atmosphere was super. And to be cheered like that, I haven't had that for a while now, and it's very, very nice and something special for all of us. The people were great, very enthusiastic, I think everyone had fun."

The event also brought back memories for many fans who made the pilgrimage to the Müllenbachschleife well before the official start of the event to get the best view of the spectacle. They experienced stars like Ralf Schumacher, Mathias Lauda and Gerhard Berger up close and cheered their runs enthusiastically.

A highlight was the halftime show with some of the most prominent representatives of two-wheeled motorsport: stunt rider Aras Gibieža, freestyle motocross pro Luc Ackermann and trial freestyler Adrian Guggemos. Elias Hountondji, one of the two Drift Brothers, made the tyres smoke. As his brother was unable to attend due to an injury, Conor Shanahan, current leader of the Drift Masters Championships, provided incredible driving manoeuvres.

The BMW field with Jens Klingmann, Philipp Eng, Leopold Prinz von Bayern and Markus Flasch also amazed the audience. The group of GT cars impressed with Yuki Tsunoda, the Friesacher brothers duo and the renowned PS-Influencer Gercollector.

Jos Verstappen, the father of current Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen, delivered a breathtaking performance in his Ford Supervan 4.2 in front of 35,000 fans at the Müllenbachschleife. Another 25,000 fans watched the show runs at the GP circuit and the Nordschleife.

It was a home game for Carrie Schreiner, the first German female driver to convince in the "F1 Academy". Right before the start she said: "I'm at home on the Nordschleife and it will certainly be totally surreal to have the track all to myself. I'm going to enjoy every corner."

So could David Coulthard, who had stepped in at short notice for the injured Daniel Ricciardo. The Scottish Formula 1 vice world champion from 2001 drove the RB8 and drove together with Sebastian Vettel through the almost 21 kilometre long circuit with its 73 curves in the grand finale. "I feel very privileged to have been able to drive here today with Sebastian Vettel and in front of a fantastic crowd."