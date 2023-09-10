Gerhard Berger: "Skipped the Nordschleife".

Gerhard Berger was present at the "Red Bull Formula Nürburgring" event and drove the Formula 1 Ferrari with which he achieved six podium finishes in 1995. Not everything went according to plan, as he reported afterwards.

Formula 1 is not racing this weekend, but the German spectators at the Nürburgring still got to see a concentrated load of Formula 1 action. At the "Red Bull Formula Nürburgring" event, several big names did the honours. In addition to Sebastian Vettel, Gerhard Berger also thrilled the more than 60,000 spectators who had made the journey to the traditional circuit in the Eifel.

Berger came out in the Ferrari F1-412 T2, with which he clinched six podium places in the 1995 season and contributed to the team's third place in the World Championship. "This is a great event, reminds me of the old days here, and as always when Red Bull organises something it works well and there are a lot of people here. We have a lot of great cars here, good drivers, it's a great story for the fans," he enthused afterwards.

The 64-year-old Tyrolean should also have stepped on the gas on the Nordschleife, but it didn't happen. He recounted: "First of all, it's always great to get back into one of your cars. I haven't been in this car since 1995, but it's immediately fun again. The Nordschleife won't be with me again in this life. I couldn't find the entrance at the front and then I had to switch off the engine because it was too hot. So I skipped the Nordschleife."

And the ten-time Gp winner stressed, "Historically, cars are the emotional bond between man and technology. And it's something that excites very, very many people. We know we have some headwinds in motorsport in the new era. Nevertheless, it's something that people don't let go of and the fascination lives on, as you can see from the rush of fans."