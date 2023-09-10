McLaren follows up: New parts for Norris and Piastri
The 2023 season got off to a disappointing start for the McLaren team, the MCL60 was not as competitive as the team had hoped, and the results in the first races were correspondingly poor. After the first eight race weekends, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri had collected only 17 championship points. This meant that the traditional British racing team was in sixth place in the team standings.
The turnaround came with an extensive update that included changes to the sidepods and the underbody, which was introduced at the race weekend in Austria. At the Red Bull Ring, Norris and Piastri collected 12 championship points, and in the following two race weekends the Briton even finished on the podium twice in second place.
At Silverstone, the team had its most successful weekend of the year so far with 30 points, and in the following showdown at the Hungaroring, the points haul was also impressive with 28 points. Most recently, McLaren had to settle for four points in the Italian GP, which Norris earned with eighth place. His team-mate Piastri went home empty-handed in twelfth.
However, the duo can hope for further time gains, even if not as big as those achieved by the team from Woking with the update in Spielberg. Team boss Andrea Stella revealed in Monza: "The focus is no longer on the development of this year's car, that has been stopped and we are now working on the 2024 car. I think that is the case with every team. But that doesn't mean there won't be any new parts this year."
"It takes a while for the developed parts to be ready to go and so we will have some new additions to the car in the coming races. And we hope that with that we can improve the performance and repeat the good results that we have been able to get recently. And we also hope that we can fight for podiums again by the end of the season," the 52-year-old Italian stated the goal.
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04. Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3