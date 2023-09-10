McLaren follows up: New parts for Norris and Piastri

The development of this year's McLaren Formula 1 racer is no longer the team's focus, team boss Andrea Stella revealed. Nevertheless, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will still get more new parts.

The 2023 season got off to a disappointing start for the McLaren team, the MCL60 was not as competitive as the team had hoped, and the results in the first races were correspondingly poor. After the first eight race weekends, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri had collected only 17 championship points. This meant that the traditional British racing team was in sixth place in the team standings.

The turnaround came with an extensive update that included changes to the sidepods and the underbody, which was introduced at the race weekend in Austria. At the Red Bull Ring, Norris and Piastri collected 12 championship points, and in the following two race weekends the Briton even finished on the podium twice in second place.

At Silverstone, the team had its most successful weekend of the year so far with 30 points, and in the following showdown at the Hungaroring, the points haul was also impressive with 28 points. Most recently, McLaren had to settle for four points in the Italian GP, which Norris earned with eighth place. His team-mate Piastri went home empty-handed in twelfth.

However, the duo can hope for further time gains, even if not as big as those achieved by the team from Woking with the update in Spielberg. Team boss Andrea Stella revealed in Monza: "The focus is no longer on the development of this year's car, that has been stopped and we are now working on the 2024 car. I think that is the case with every team. But that doesn't mean there won't be any new parts this year."

"It takes a while for the developed parts to be ready to go and so we will have some new additions to the car in the coming races. And we hope that with that we can improve the performance and repeat the good results that we have been able to get recently. And we also hope that we can fight for podiums again by the end of the season," the 52-year-old Italian stated the goal.

Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04. Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



