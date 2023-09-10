Helmut Marko: "We haven't lost our nerve".
At Ferrari's home race in Monza, most spectators in the stands were hoping for the first victory of the season for the Maranello team. And Carlos Sainz made the hearts of the tifosi beat faster by capturing pole position. In the race, however, the Spaniard had no chance against the Red Bull Racing duo. In the end, he had to settle for third place.
The fans were able to celebrate the fourth podium finish for the Reds this year after they saw a hot wheel-to-wheel duel between the two Ferrari drivers Sainz and Charles Leclerc. The first two places went to Max Verstappen. and his teammate Sergio Pérez. The winner set a new record for the most consecutive GP wins with his tenth triumph in a row.
This was also possible thanks to the strong strategy of the Milton Keynes-based racing team, as Dr Helmut Marko reported in the ServusTV programme "Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar-7". The Red Bull motorsport consultant explained: "We knew that Ferrari were putting everything they could into it. They went to the maximum and squeezed out the last horsepower."
"But their engine would suffer later, we knew that," added the man from Graz. And he added proudly: "Unlike the others, we have a universal car. We knew it was going to be tight and we didn't lose our nerve."
And Marko admitted: "We were still surprised that we didn't keep up with Ferrari. Max had to drive differently, change the strategy. Our race engineer had the overview and knew that he just had to be patient. A Max four, five years ago wouldn't have had that patience."
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04. Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3