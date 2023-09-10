Helmut Marko: "We haven't lost our nerve".

Red Bull motorsport advisor Dr Helmut Marko talks about Max Verstappen's twelfth win of the season in Monza and explains how the world champion's team held up against the strong Ferrari drivers.

At Ferrari's home race in Monza, most spectators in the stands were hoping for the first victory of the season for the Maranello team. And Carlos Sainz made the hearts of the tifosi beat faster by capturing pole position. In the race, however, the Spaniard had no chance against the Red Bull Racing duo. In the end, he had to settle for third place.

The fans were able to celebrate the fourth podium finish for the Reds this year after they saw a hot wheel-to-wheel duel between the two Ferrari drivers Sainz and Charles Leclerc. The first two places went to Max Verstappen. and his teammate Sergio Pérez. The winner set a new record for the most consecutive GP wins with his tenth triumph in a row.

This was also possible thanks to the strong strategy of the Milton Keynes-based racing team, as Dr Helmut Marko reported in the ServusTV programme "Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar-7". The Red Bull motorsport consultant explained: "We knew that Ferrari were putting everything they could into it. They went to the maximum and squeezed out the last horsepower."

"But their engine would suffer later, we knew that," added the man from Graz. And he added proudly: "Unlike the others, we have a universal car. We knew it was going to be tight and we didn't lose our nerve."

And Marko admitted: "We were still surprised that we didn't keep up with Ferrari. Max had to drive differently, change the strategy. Our race engineer had the overview and knew that he just had to be patient. A Max four, five years ago wouldn't have had that patience."

Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04. Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



