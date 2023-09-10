Formula 1 tyres: Too late for new tyre supplier?
The Formula 1 tyres have been supplied by Pirelli since 2011, and the Italians have a contract with the leaders of the premier class until the end of next year. A possible extension is currently being discussed, with Bridgestone another manufacturer interested in returning to the GP circuit.
In Monza, Pirelli motorsport director Mario Isola said: "There is no news yet, we have presented our offer and the tender is quite complicated because there are many details to be discussed with Formula 1, the FIA and the teams."
"It's not only about the premier class, but also about the framework series like Formula 2, Formula 3 and the F1 Academy," the Italian enumerated. "So it's quite a complex package."
Isola also stressed that there was no deadline for the talks: "The only deadline we had to meet was regarding the technical specifications. We submitted the relevant document so that the FIA would tell us if we were one of the approved bidders, and that happened months ago. There is no deadline for the commercial negotiations."
AlphaTauri team boss Franz Tost, however, said it was already a bit late to change tyre supplier for the 2025 season. Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner sees it differently. In the team boss press conference in Monza he said: "It is never too late. Pirelli is a great company and I am convinced that they have offered generous terms for the promoter and the teams in their proposal. There are millions of reasons why we would like to continue with Pirelli. It's a great tyre manufacturer that has provided us with the best possible service so far."
Ferrari team headmaster Fred Vasseur added: "It's not just about the million reasons we have. From a technical point of view, it is certainly true that it would be quite a challenge, also because we are probably talking about two different types of tyres for 2025 and 2026. That means you have to develop two different constructions and maybe also different dimensions in the next two or three years. And as Mario said, you also have to supply the junior series, so it's about a wide range of tyres. I don't know if it's too late, it's not my job to assess that, but it would certainly be a considerable challenge."
And McLaren team boss Andrea Stella added: "I agree about the million reasons. And in terms of timing, it's not a problem from the teams' point of view, but it's getting tight for the tyre manufacturers, so we hope a decision will be made there soon."
