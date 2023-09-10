Formula 1 tyres: Too late for new tyre supplier?

The Formula 1 contract of tyre supplier Pirelli runs until the end of 2024, and negotiations are underway about a further cooperation. Would a new tyre supplier be able to take over in 2025?

The Formula 1 tyres have been supplied by Pirelli since 2011, and the Italians have a contract with the leaders of the premier class until the end of next year. A possible extension is currently being discussed, with Bridgestone another manufacturer interested in returning to the GP circuit.

In Monza, Pirelli motorsport director Mario Isola said: "There is no news yet, we have presented our offer and the tender is quite complicated because there are many details to be discussed with Formula 1, the FIA and the teams."

"It's not only about the premier class, but also about the framework series like Formula 2, Formula 3 and the F1 Academy," the Italian enumerated. "So it's quite a complex package."

Isola also stressed that there was no deadline for the talks: "The only deadline we had to meet was regarding the technical specifications. We submitted the relevant document so that the FIA would tell us if we were one of the approved bidders, and that happened months ago. There is no deadline for the commercial negotiations."

AlphaTauri team boss Franz Tost, however, said it was already a bit late to change tyre supplier for the 2025 season. Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner sees it differently. In the team boss press conference in Monza he said: "It is never too late. Pirelli is a great company and I am convinced that they have offered generous terms for the promoter and the teams in their proposal. There are millions of reasons why we would like to continue with Pirelli. It's a great tyre manufacturer that has provided us with the best possible service so far."

Ferrari team headmaster Fred Vasseur added: "It's not just about the million reasons we have. From a technical point of view, it is certainly true that it would be quite a challenge, also because we are probably talking about two different types of tyres for 2025 and 2026. That means you have to develop two different constructions and maybe also different dimensions in the next two or three years. And as Mario said, you also have to supply the junior series, so it's about a wide range of tyres. I don't know if it's too late, it's not my job to assess that, but it would certainly be a considerable challenge."

And McLaren team boss Andrea Stella added: "I agree about the million reasons. And in terms of timing, it's not a problem from the teams' point of view, but it's getting tight for the tyre manufacturers, so we hope a decision will be made there soon."

Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04. Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



