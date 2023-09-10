Nico Hülkenberg: No doubts before comeback

When Nico Hülkenberg found out last year that he was on Haas' wish list for the second cockpit next to Kevin Magnussen, the blond did everything he could to make his comeback as a regular driver. In the podcast "Beyond The Grid" with Tom Clarkson, he confesses: "Yes, I pushed, because I knew I was on the shortlist and that this was probably my only chance."

So Nico left no stone unturned to convince team boss Günther Steiner: "So I really pushed myself, pushed him, showed him that I was hungry, that I really wanted to come back, sent him information, sent him presentations about the past, what I could do, what I did, etc. So, yeah, I was on the accelerator to convince him."

He said the fact that he replaced his compatriot Mick Schumacher at Haas did not trigger any negative reactions in Germany. "Not that I know of," Hülkenberg explained when asked about it, stressing, "Of course I thought about it. Mick drove for Haas last year and he is a German. But he is one of 20 drivers. If he had been Mexican or anything else, it honestly wouldn't have made any difference to me. In Formula 1, we're all fighting for our careers and we're all fighting for the same piece of tarmac."

Although he last contested an entire GP season in 2019, there were no doubts about returning to the premier class, as Hülkenberg clarifies, "I didn't have a single doubt, but I knew it would probably take a little while to get back into the racing rhythm. But as far as my speed and ability are concerned, I had no doubts. I had been doing this job for a while and I knew what to expect and what I had to do. Besides, I was able to do some racing as a substitute during the Corona period, and they reinforced my belief that I could still do it."

However, the two races he contested for Aston Martin as a substitute for Sebastian Vettel at the start of the 2022 season were not the catalyst for his desire to return to the GP circuit. Hülkenberg emphasises: "It wasn't the races that convinced me, but rather the desire that grew in me to compete again. The thrill, the F1 job, the adrenaline, the rush of being on the grid, driving to the grid, doing the formation lap, the start, the wheel-to-wheel duels. That's something you don't find in the normal world outside of F1. Maybe it exists in other racing series, but F1 is the supreme discipline of motorsport. So it's still very, very attractive."

Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 hrs

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04. Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



