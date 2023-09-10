Nico Hülkenberg: No doubts before comeback
When Nico Hülkenberg found out last year that he was on Haas' wish list for the second cockpit next to Kevin Magnussen, the blond did everything he could to make his comeback as a regular driver. In the podcast "Beyond The Grid" with Tom Clarkson, he confesses: "Yes, I pushed, because I knew I was on the shortlist and that this was probably my only chance."
So Nico left no stone unturned to convince team boss Günther Steiner: "So I really pushed myself, pushed him, showed him that I was hungry, that I really wanted to come back, sent him information, sent him presentations about the past, what I could do, what I did, etc. So, yeah, I was on the accelerator to convince him."
He said the fact that he replaced his compatriot Mick Schumacher at Haas did not trigger any negative reactions in Germany. "Not that I know of," Hülkenberg explained when asked about it, stressing, "Of course I thought about it. Mick drove for Haas last year and he is a German. But he is one of 20 drivers. If he had been Mexican or anything else, it honestly wouldn't have made any difference to me. In Formula 1, we're all fighting for our careers and we're all fighting for the same piece of tarmac."
Although he last contested an entire GP season in 2019, there were no doubts about returning to the premier class, as Hülkenberg clarifies, "I didn't have a single doubt, but I knew it would probably take a little while to get back into the racing rhythm. But as far as my speed and ability are concerned, I had no doubts. I had been doing this job for a while and I knew what to expect and what I had to do. Besides, I was able to do some racing as a substitute during the Corona period, and they reinforced my belief that I could still do it."
However, the two races he contested for Aston Martin as a substitute for Sebastian Vettel at the start of the 2022 season were not the catalyst for his desire to return to the GP circuit. Hülkenberg emphasises: "It wasn't the races that convinced me, but rather the desire that grew in me to compete again. The thrill, the F1 job, the adrenaline, the rush of being on the grid, driving to the grid, doing the formation lap, the start, the wheel-to-wheel duels. That's something you don't find in the normal world outside of F1. Maybe it exists in other racing series, but F1 is the supreme discipline of motorsport. So it's still very, very attractive."
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 hrs
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04. Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3