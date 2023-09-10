Lewis Hamilton's Monza collision: Luck of the draw
Because Lewis Hamilton did not get beyond eighth place in qualifying at Monza, he knew that a difficult race awaited him. Nevertheless, he announced that he would leave no stone unturned - and the 103-time GP winner made good on his promise. Hamilton fought his way through the field and came too close to Oscar Piastri's McLaren.
The seven-time champion received a 5-second time penalty for this, and he also admitted his guilt in no uncertain terms after finishing sixth. The Mercedes star also apologised to the Australian rookie for the collision, which had no major consequences for Hamilton himself. Hamilton was doubly lucky.
On the one hand, the time penalty did not result in a loss of position. On the other hand, his company car remained largely intact in the unpleasant encounter, as Andrew Shovlin points out in the GP analysis of the 14th round of the season in Italy. "We were pretty lucky," says the senior Mercedes engineer. "Because the4 contact only occurred on the wheel and the rim."
"The rim and the wheel cover were slightly damaged, but it didn't affect the performance of the car," reported the Briton, who is also satisfied with regard to Hamilton's teammate George Russell. "George had a really good weekend and his highlight was probably his performance in qualifying. We experienced a difficult Friday as we struggled to find grip on the soft C5 tyre. But we were able to turn it around by Saturday, which was a great team effort. To qualify for the second row of the grid was a strong performance," he praised.
But Shovlin also admitted: "In the race, however, we basically lacked pace and obviously Ferrari is more competitive when we race on tracks where little downforce is required. In Monza they were one and a half to two and a half tenths faster than us. And with a lead like that, it's very difficult to do anything with strategy. ultimately, fifth place with George behind the two Ferrari drivers was the best possible result we could achieve."
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 hrs.
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3