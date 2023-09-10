Lewis Hamilton's Monza collision: Luck of the draw

Because Lewis Hamilton did not get beyond eighth place in qualifying at Monza, he knew that a difficult race awaited him. Nevertheless, he announced that he would leave no stone unturned - and the 103-time GP winner made good on his promise. Hamilton fought his way through the field and came too close to Oscar Piastri's McLaren.

The seven-time champion received a 5-second time penalty for this, and he also admitted his guilt in no uncertain terms after finishing sixth. The Mercedes star also apologised to the Australian rookie for the collision, which had no major consequences for Hamilton himself. Hamilton was doubly lucky.



On the one hand, the time penalty did not result in a loss of position. On the other hand, his company car remained largely intact in the unpleasant encounter, as Andrew Shovlin points out in the GP analysis of the 14th round of the season in Italy. "We were pretty lucky," says the senior Mercedes engineer. "Because the4 contact only occurred on the wheel and the rim."

"The rim and the wheel cover were slightly damaged, but it didn't affect the performance of the car," reported the Briton, who is also satisfied with regard to Hamilton's teammate George Russell. "George had a really good weekend and his highlight was probably his performance in qualifying. We experienced a difficult Friday as we struggled to find grip on the soft C5 tyre. But we were able to turn it around by Saturday, which was a great team effort. To qualify for the second row of the grid was a strong performance," he praised.

But Shovlin also admitted: "In the race, however, we basically lacked pace and obviously Ferrari is more competitive when we race on tracks where little downforce is required. In Monza they were one and a half to two and a half tenths faster than us. And with a lead like that, it's very difficult to do anything with strategy. ultimately, fifth place with George behind the two Ferrari drivers was the best possible result we could achieve."

Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 hrs.

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



