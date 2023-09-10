Phenomenal performance: opponents praise Max Verstappen
Not all opponents are full of praise when it comes to Max Verstappen's achievements. Lewis Hamilton, for example, said he has had much stronger stablemates in his career than the current world championship leader, who set a new record for the most consecutive GP triumphs with his tenth in a row at Monza.
But most of the two-time champion's opponents recognise that the Red Bull Racing star is currently doing great things. His team-mate Sergio Pérez, for example, enthused before the start of the race weekend in Monza: "We have to recognise what Max is doing at the moment. It's unbelievable what level he's on at the moment."
"It's unbelievable how he can deliver his best performance every single weekend, no matter what the conditions are. As a teammate, of course, it's hard to witness that," the Mexican admitted. "It doesn't matter what's happening, whether we're way ahead or the car is difficult to drive, he's always living up to his own potential and the car's potential, he manages to do that pretty much every weekend."
Nico Hülkenberg's assessment sounds similar. The German Haas driver says of the defending champion in the Beyond The Grid podcast, "It's phenomenal. He always delivers the best performance, no matter what the conditions are, what track we're on or what time of day it is. Whether it's raining, snowing, 40 degrees - he's always at his best. This year he is simply top, there is no other way to put it. He's already had a strong start to the season, but he needed to break something in. Once he does that, he's full of confidence on the road and manages to get the best out of the car and himself. That's very remarkable."
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04. Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3