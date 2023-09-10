Phenomenal performance: opponents praise Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen keeps breaking records on the way to his third title in a row. The Red Bull Racing star's performance is also appreciated by his opponents, who have many kind words for the World Championship leader.

Not all opponents are full of praise when it comes to Max Verstappen's achievements. Lewis Hamilton, for example, said he has had much stronger stablemates in his career than the current world championship leader, who set a new record for the most consecutive GP triumphs with his tenth in a row at Monza.

But most of the two-time champion's opponents recognise that the Red Bull Racing star is currently doing great things. His team-mate Sergio Pérez, for example, enthused before the start of the race weekend in Monza: "We have to recognise what Max is doing at the moment. It's unbelievable what level he's on at the moment."

"It's unbelievable how he can deliver his best performance every single weekend, no matter what the conditions are. As a teammate, of course, it's hard to witness that," the Mexican admitted. "It doesn't matter what's happening, whether we're way ahead or the car is difficult to drive, he's always living up to his own potential and the car's potential, he manages to do that pretty much every weekend."

Nico Hülkenberg's assessment sounds similar. The German Haas driver says of the defending champion in the Beyond The Grid podcast, "It's phenomenal. He always delivers the best performance, no matter what the conditions are, what track we're on or what time of day it is. Whether it's raining, snowing, 40 degrees - he's always at his best. This year he is simply top, there is no other way to put it. He's already had a strong start to the season, but he needed to break something in. Once he does that, he's full of confidence on the road and manages to get the best out of the car and himself. That's very remarkable."

Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04. Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



