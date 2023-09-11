Marko hints at it: Is Vettel thinking about a comeback?

Sebastian Vettel has retired from F1 after the 2022 season. His confidant and former sponsor Helmut Marko believes that the German could return to the premier class.

Sebastian Vettel would certainly not be the first. Nor would he be the last, by any means. Because comebacks, i.e. a retirement from retirement, are as much a part of a sportsman's career as victories, titles or defeats.

In Formula 1, there are enough examples over the past decades of drivers who have come back even though they actually didn't want to continue. A famous example is legend Michael Schumacher, who retired in 2006 and was back on the grid in 2010 - at the age of 41. Is Vettel possibly emulating his good buddy?

One man can well imagine it and even hints at a return: Dr Helmut Marko, the motorsport consultant at Red Bull Racing. Vettel's companion, supporter and confidant for years. The two are still in regular contact, and Marko smiled knowingly when asked about Vettel in the programme "Sport und Talk im Hangar 7" on ServusTV.

Possible management role at Red Bull Racing

Specifically, whether Vettel had already become bored in his "retirement" and whether there were concrete plans for a collaboration. Marko had brought Vettel up for a possible management role in Formula 1 or as his successor at Red Bull Racing a few months ago.

"I think Sebastian feels somehow without a specific task at the moment, doesn't know exactly what he should do," Marko revealed. And said that it is not necessarily about said management role within the team: "I think for him the driver situation is not finished yet either. He has to make a decision somewhere."

Recent statements by Vettel, who explained in an interview with "Red Bulletin" that nothing currently pushes him to the limit like Formula 1, fit in well with this. "That's what I miss the most. The driving, the competition, that's what I enjoyed until the end."

In addition, race duels and the feeling when it comes down to doing everything right in a lap in qualifying: "These are the moments I miss the most," said the German.

Will Vettel do Formula 1 again?

The big question, however, is whether Vettel will get involved in the whole business again, with all its advantages and disadvantages, after his Formula 1 driving career ends in 2022. "Motorsport is now with internal combustion engines and petrol", Vettel has "understandable green aspects and ambitions", says Marko. That will be "difficult to reconcile". Nevertheless, he can imagine a Vettel comeback, "once he knows in which direction it's going - why not?", said the Austrian.

Vettel had also explained in the said interview that he "didn't want to make certain compromises any more" and therefore ended his career: "My children have a right to me being there more for them." The 36-year-old would only be a "part-time dad" again if he returned to the Formula 1 circus with 24 races from 2024.

Other projects in the pipeline

Vettel is currently also involved in other projects, for example he is co-owner of the Germany SailGP team, and he is fully committed to this role.

In other words, if Vettel were to return to Formula 1, he would not do things by halves, but would make a comeback with full commitment, 100 per cent, probably more like 110 per cent. In the end, Formula 1 was no longer the perfect world that Vettel had known in the past. He had "grown out of a world that I used to find so great. Things that I once saw as pure white had taken on a certain colour," he said.

And what if an offer comes?

But who knows what will happen if an opportunity opens up in the right team? "Next to Verstappen - I wouldn't want to do that to him, honestly," but Marko already put a stop to a return to the racing team with which Vettel won his four world championship titles. And Red Bull sister AlphaTauri already has an experienced driver in Daniel Ricciardo. And, according to Marko: "When Sebastian comes back, he wants to join a top team and race for victories."

Should this opportunity arise - Vettel may indeed be torn. He would not be the first.

