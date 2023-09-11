Mathias Lauda: In Gerhard Berger's overalls if need be
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Perfect weather on all days, great historic cars and beaming international racing personalities were a perfect mix at the Red Bull Formula Nürburgring event at the Nürburgring, which was stormed by more than 60,000 racing fans. The extensive and extremely spectacular supporting programme should not be forgotten either.
Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel took a seat in his Red Bull RB7 and beamed all over his face. Mathias Lauda drove his father Niki's 1974 Ferrari. Gerhard Berger drove the Ferrari from 1995, with which he achieved five podium finishes.
Also taking part in the PS party at the Nürburgring were aces such as the Japanese Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Ralf Schumacher, Jos Verstappen, Philipp Eng and David Coulthard.
Mathias Lauda's outfit was curious. The son of three-time champion Niki, who died in 2019, wore his father's red helmet in 1970s design on the one hand, but was in Gerhard Berger's Ferrari overalls with the look from the 1990s.
Lauda's explanation for this was amusing: "I forgot my overalls at home for the first time in my life, so Gerhard helped out."
Berger himself wore a current, spotless white AlphaTauri suit and chatted animatedly with old master Prince Leopold "Poldi" of Bavaria during the drivers' parade - which was held on a truck, as in Formula 1. On Sunday there was a red flag: "It's a pity about the red flag, I had started to really enjoy it," Lauda explained.
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3