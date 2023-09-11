Mathias Lauda: In Gerhard Berger's overalls if need be

The Red Bull Formula Nürburging event turned into a perfect PS party with many heroes and impressive cars from forgotten times. However, Mathias Lauda had a small breakdown in the run-up to the event.

Perfect weather on all days, great historic cars and beaming international racing personalities were a perfect mix at the Red Bull Formula Nürburgring event at the Nürburgring, which was stormed by more than 60,000 racing fans. The extensive and extremely spectacular supporting programme should not be forgotten either.

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel took a seat in his Red Bull RB7 and beamed all over his face. Mathias Lauda drove his father Niki's 1974 Ferrari. Gerhard Berger drove the Ferrari from 1995, with which he achieved five podium finishes.

Also taking part in the PS party at the Nürburgring were aces such as the Japanese Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Ralf Schumacher, Jos Verstappen, Philipp Eng and David Coulthard.

Mathias Lauda's outfit was curious. The son of three-time champion Niki, who died in 2019, wore his father's red helmet in 1970s design on the one hand, but was in Gerhard Berger's Ferrari overalls with the look from the 1990s.

Lauda's explanation for this was amusing: "I forgot my overalls at home for the first time in my life, so Gerhard helped out."

Berger himself wore a current, spotless white AlphaTauri suit and chatted animatedly with old master Prince Leopold "Poldi" of Bavaria during the drivers' parade - which was held on a truck, as in Formula 1. On Sunday there was a red flag: "It's a pity about the red flag, I had started to really enjoy it," Lauda explained.

Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3