Heidfeld on the German crisis: "Were extremely spoilt".
When Nick Heidfeld drove in Formula 1, the world was still in order from a German perspective. In 2010, there were seven German drivers on the grid. In 2023, there will be only one, Nico Hülkenberg. And behind him there is not much in the way of new blood.
Germany is in the midst of a motorsport crisis. No big surprise for Heidfeld.
"I think it's relatively normal that things can't go on like this forever. Not only did we have the first German Formula One world champion with Michael Schumacher, but two more after that: Sebastian Vettel and Nico Rosberg. It's absolutely absurd what Germany has managed to do," Heidfeld tells web.de. "Even though we are a rich country with many car manufacturers, we were extremely spoilt there. It's presumptuous to think that the next one will always come along."
It is not only the new generation that is causing concern, Formula 1 in general is also in crisis in Germany. "Here, too, I think you can speak of oversaturation, at least to some extent," says Heidfeld.
And of course it's all about money, the German emphasises. "All companies have to look at profitability and so an investment has to pay off in the end. Of course, I would also like everyone to be able to watch all the races, including practice sessions, and preferably without advertising. But equally, everyone can imagine that this is unrealistic. There are different variations that work in different countries. In motorsport-loving England, Formula 1 is sometimes shown on pay-TV and still has a lot of viewers," Heifeld said.
What has to happen for this to change? Heidfeld wants to change something; the former Formula 1 star is looking after young electric drivers as part of a new project. The series is supposed to be an entry-level series and close the gap to Formula E. However, the goal is not only to enable the step into Formula E, but also into other racing series. The target start date is 2024.
"It is important to me that our ACE racing series finds the best talent globally; thus also in Germany. That's why I'm very happy to say that in our talks in Germany with potential partners, companies and teams, we meet a great interest, a great will and, of course, a knowledge that has matured over the years to promote young talent," said Heidfeld.
