Heidfeld on the German crisis: "Were extremely spoilt".

German motorsport is in a crisis, especially with young talent in the doldrums. Former Formula 1 driver Nick Heidfeld wants to find new stars with a new project.

When Nick Heidfeld drove in Formula 1, the world was still in order from a German perspective. In 2010, there were seven German drivers on the grid. In 2023, there will be only one, Nico Hülkenberg. And behind him there is not much in the way of new blood.

Germany is in the midst of a motorsport crisis. No big surprise for Heidfeld.

"I think it's relatively normal that things can't go on like this forever. Not only did we have the first German Formula One world champion with Michael Schumacher, but two more after that: Sebastian Vettel and Nico Rosberg. It's absolutely absurd what Germany has managed to do," Heidfeld tells web.de. "Even though we are a rich country with many car manufacturers, we were extremely spoilt there. It's presumptuous to think that the next one will always come along."

It is not only the new generation that is causing concern, Formula 1 in general is also in crisis in Germany. "Here, too, I think you can speak of oversaturation, at least to some extent," says Heidfeld.

And of course it's all about money, the German emphasises. "All companies have to look at profitability and so an investment has to pay off in the end. Of course, I would also like everyone to be able to watch all the races, including practice sessions, and preferably without advertising. But equally, everyone can imagine that this is unrealistic. There are different variations that work in different countries. In motorsport-loving England, Formula 1 is sometimes shown on pay-TV and still has a lot of viewers," Heifeld said.

What has to happen for this to change? Heidfeld wants to change something; the former Formula 1 star is looking after young electric drivers as part of a new project. The series is supposed to be an entry-level series and close the gap to Formula E. However, the goal is not only to enable the step into Formula E, but also into other racing series. The target start date is 2024.

"It is important to me that our ACE racing series finds the best talent globally; thus also in Germany. That's why I'm very happy to say that in our talks in Germany with potential partners, companies and teams, we meet a great interest, a great will and, of course, a knowledge that has matured over the years to promote young talent," said Heidfeld.

Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3