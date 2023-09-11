Vettel on Verstappen record: "Can only applaud".

Max Verstappen wrote another piece of Formula 1 history in Monza. He broke Sebastian Vettel's record, the Dutchman took his tenth victory in a row at the Italian GP.

The winning streak of the Dutchman, who has won twelve of the 15 Grands Prix so far this year, is impressive.

While Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, for example, talked down the record and said that for him these kinds of records were "completely irrelevant", there was also a lot of praise for the winning streak.

Also from Vettel himself. "You can only applaud. The performance of the whole team, but especially that of Max, who does it consistently every weekend, is super. It's a level where the competition is far away. You have to recognise that and you should leave it at that. That's why it's great to be able to watch," Vettel praised the current champion in the "Sportschau" interview.

Vettel also revealed that there is still contact with the racing team with which he won his four World Championship titles. "There is still an exchange. The guys have a lot to do and are on the road a lot, but I know them all. I'm in exchange, on the phone from time to time, and I'm still kind of there," Vettel said.

Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3