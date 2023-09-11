Vettel on Verstappen record: "Can only applaud".
Max Verstappen wrote another piece of Formula 1 history in Monza. He broke Sebastian Vettel's record, the Dutchman took his tenth victory in a row at the Italian GP.
The winning streak of the Dutchman, who has won twelve of the 15 Grands Prix so far this year, is impressive.
While Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, for example, talked down the record and said that for him these kinds of records were "completely irrelevant", there was also a lot of praise for the winning streak.
Also from Vettel himself. "You can only applaud. The performance of the whole team, but especially that of Max, who does it consistently every weekend, is super. It's a level where the competition is far away. You have to recognise that and you should leave it at that. That's why it's great to be able to watch," Vettel praised the current champion in the "Sportschau" interview.
Vettel also revealed that there is still contact with the racing team with which he won his four World Championship titles. "There is still an exchange. The guys have a lot to do and are on the road a lot, but I know them all. I'm in exchange, on the phone from time to time, and I'm still kind of there," Vettel said.
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3