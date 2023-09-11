Leclerc and the music career: Participation in the ESC?

Charles Leclerc has already enchanted his fans with three piano pieces this year. Does the Monegasque now even dare to take part in the Eurovision Song Contest?

Is Charles Leclerc putting a spectacular plan into action? The Ferrari superstar is known for his musical talent, which is why a post of his on X (formerly Twitter) caused a stir.

Because after the Principality of Monaco fulfilled all the requirements to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest again after decades of absence, the Monegasque commented on a corresponding post on X with the words "I'm ready!", including a microphone emoji.

The official account of the European Song Contest jumped on the bandwagon: "308 points last season.... Think you can do the same for Monaco?"

Leclerc got to that score in 2022 with Ferrari, with which he was runner-up. At this year's ESC, by the way, he would have come fifth with that score. But one thing is clear: in view of his popularity, many fans would certainly call for him.

In principle, his announcement is not a gag, because Leclerc has already published three piano pieces this year, albeit without vocals. His pieces were all well received by the fans.

How did it come about? "My love for music has always been there, but it wasn't until Pandemic that I started playing the piano. Because I was at home so much, I decided to buy a piano and learn to play. Since then, I have fallen in love with this instrument and play every time I am at home," said Leclerc.

But he made it clear that music is just a hobby, he remains a racing driver first and foremost, he clarified: "And I don't see myself as an artist either. I just have fun doing what I'm doing. It took four hours to record the song and then I had a team that did all the stuff around it and put the song on Spotify. If I can make people happy with it, then it was worth the effort."

