Button: More afraid of Verstappen than Hamilton

Jenson Button knows what it's like to race against Lewis Hamilton. He did so for three years at McLaren, from 2010 to 2012, losing to his British compatriot in two seasons and beating Hamilton in one year. A duel at eye level, a close box.
For him, however, it is clear that he would have less desire to race against the reigning champion Max Verstappen. "I think Lewis has had some very strong teammates, he's had world champions as teammates, whereas Max hasn't," Button said on Sky. "But I would be more scared of racing against Max in the same car. And I think that's because the car is tailored to his style, or he can drive the car that Adrian Newey gives him."
Button continued, "I think Adrian gives him a car and says, 'This is the fastest car in the world.' If you take away the downforce at the front, it will go slower, but it will be easier to drive.' And Max says: 'Exactly, I have to drive the way you made the car and I have to drive it as fast as possible.' I think he's very good at that. And I think a lot of drivers find it hard to compete with that," Button continued.
Within the team anyway, so far Verstappen has dominated all his team-mates, sometimes even humiliated them. Most recently in Monza, however, there was discussion about who had the more difficult teammates.
"In my opinion, all my teammates were stronger than Max's teammates," Hamilton told English TV channel Sky Sports F1. He listed world champions Jenson Button, Fernando Alonso and Nico Rosberg among others. "I've had so many, these guys have all been very, very strong, very consistent. And Max hasn't raced against anyone like them."
What does Button think? "I think Lewis has had more difficult teammates, but I wouldn't want to race against Max either. They're all incredible drivers, the best in the world. And some of the best we've ever seen in Formula One. I wish there was more competition at the top, between Max, Lewis and Fernando. Those three are the ones that stand out for me. But it's not that simple in Formula One. It's a technical race and Red Bull, you have to hand it to them, are doing a better job at the moment," Button said.
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3