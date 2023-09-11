Button: More afraid of Verstappen than Hamilton

Who would Jenson Button rather race against in a direct team-mate duel? The former world champion's answer is clear: he would be more afraid of Max Verstappen.

Jenson Button knows what it's like to race against Lewis Hamilton. He did so for three years at McLaren, from 2010 to 2012, losing to his British compatriot in two seasons and beating Hamilton in one year. A duel at eye level, a close box.

For him, however, it is clear that he would have less desire to race against the reigning champion Max Verstappen. "I think Lewis has had some very strong teammates, he's had world champions as teammates, whereas Max hasn't," Button said on Sky. "But I would be more scared of racing against Max in the same car. And I think that's because the car is tailored to his style, or he can drive the car that Adrian Newey gives him."

Button continued, "I think Adrian gives him a car and says, 'This is the fastest car in the world.' If you take away the downforce at the front, it will go slower, but it will be easier to drive.' And Max says: 'Exactly, I have to drive the way you made the car and I have to drive it as fast as possible.' I think he's very good at that. And I think a lot of drivers find it hard to compete with that," Button continued.

Within the team anyway, so far Verstappen has dominated all his team-mates, sometimes even humiliated them. Most recently in Monza, however, there was discussion about who had the more difficult teammates.

"In my opinion, all my teammates were stronger than Max's teammates," Hamilton told English TV channel Sky Sports F1. He listed world champions Jenson Button, Fernando Alonso and Nico Rosberg among others. "I've had so many, these guys have all been very, very strong, very consistent. And Max hasn't raced against anyone like them."

What does Button think? "I think Lewis has had more difficult teammates, but I wouldn't want to race against Max either. They're all incredible drivers, the best in the world. And some of the best we've ever seen in Formula One. I wish there was more competition at the top, between Max, Lewis and Fernando. Those three are the ones that stand out for me. But it's not that simple in Formula One. It's a technical race and Red Bull, you have to hand it to them, are doing a better job at the moment," Button said.

Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3