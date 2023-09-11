Germany SailGP Team: This is Vettel's new project

Sebastian Vettel was beaming all over his face. The four-time Formula 1 world champion laughed as he reported on his first high-speed sailing experience on the racing catamaran and was as happy as a little child.

"It was incredible," the German said in Los Angeles after his wild ride in the F50 racer, which can go up to 100 km/h. "It's something completely different when you're on the boat than when you just see it from land. Everything is moving and I'm very impressed by the G-forces achieved when the boat pulls around the bend," said Vettel, who admitted that he hadn't expected it to be like this: "I would have even wished for a seat belt," he said. And laughed again.

After his retirement from Formula 1, Vettel has found a new challenge that he clearly enjoys. No, the Heppenheimer is not retraining as a professional sailor; instead, he has been an official co-owner of the German SailGP team for a few months. The project was initiated by racing stable owner Thomas Riedel, who offers live production tools in the fields of media, sports and entertainment with his company "Riedel Communications". Riedel came into contact with the SailGP through his company and was quickly enthusiastic about the still young racing series. Similarly quickly as Vettel, whom he first asked about a year ago if he was interested in joining.

Vettel was quickly convinced of the project

It was not at all difficult to convince the compatriot, "because the project is simply a crazy great one," says Riedel, whose company is responsible for Formula 1 communications, among other things, to web.de. "So it was easy to just tell him about it. And the whole combination worked." This combination is one of high-performance sport, of a high-tech competition, of data, analysis, teamwork, victories and defeats - the SailGP as the Formula 1 of water, so to speak. In addition, there is the issue of sustainability, which the series has taken up with its own competition. And also that it is something completely new for Vettel, a different, somewhat exotic field of activity. Investment included.

And how does the 36-year-old get involved? Exactly as you would expect him to, and right from the first meeting with the people in charge and the team. "He asked us a lot of questions right from the start. He didn't stop asking," Riedel reveals. Vettel wants to understand the sport, the processes, the rules, the strategy, and of course know: How can you win? Where can you make a difference?

Vettel asks and asks and asks

Vettel provides suggestions, initiates discussions, or he makes available to the team the methods he has developed over the years to combat jet lag or his helmet design. If he is not on site, he is connected. At the most recent event in Los Angeles in July, Vettel was not only on the boat but in every team meeting, "and he realised pretty quickly that the series has a lot of analogies to Formula 1," says Riedel.

Especially when it comes to the topics of data, sensor technology or statistics, there are many parallels. And thus areas in which Vettel can actively contribute. The team was impressed after the joint session, "everyone said that it was the first time someone had sailed who understood straight away how things work," says Riedel. The data people were also thrilled, says the team owner, "because his questions were to the point, precise and to the core. Sebastian is at eye level with everyone. It's great to have him here with his head and, above all, his passion," says Riedel, pleased with the personnel coup.

After all, Vettel is a big name, a drawing card, but not just a greeting uncle waving at the cameras, but brings his experience and the winning mentality he has demonstrated in Formula 1, combined with genuine commitment. "Therein lies the magic of success. That things don't just happen because the contracts demand them that way, but because people somehow have fun together and thus also develop the ambition to win," says Riedel. Because, as with any investment, the whole thing should of course yield something. The annual budgets are in the low double-digit millions, and Vettel has stepped in with a "significant" amount. "And it's still comparatively little for what he brings us in the end," says Riedel.

Of course, even a Vettel can't work magic, and as much as his commitment pushes the team and his suggestions help, the team around "Driver" Erik Heil is, as expected, paying a lesson in its first season. At the first two events of the fourth SailGP season in Chicago and Los Angeles, the team finished in tenth place among ten teams. The last event in St. Tropez was seventh place.

But the second look is important anyway. "We can already see that we are doing well. We are managing to sail in the midfield, even if we are still behind in the table at the moment. But we already have the respect of the others," says Riedel: "And that's fun." Also thanks to Vettel.

But despite all the fun, the ambition is also great. After the first three events, nine more will follow in season 4, the next one taking place on 23/24 September in Taranto/Italy. "We want to win races in the foreseeable future and compete for this title at some point," says Riedel, who is also considering an event in Germany in the future. "But right now we are riding this wave where we feel a synchronicity. We are living it right now. And we don't even need to look for the next goal." Because at the moment, the project is still the goal.

Also to get sailing out of its niche in Germany a bit. "It's a super sport, but many people don't know that," says Riedel. But he knows: "It won't be like football tomorrow. But we want to prove that sports that are not so present can also be exciting." That can only be achieved by creating a different public: "For that, you need an exciting face." Like Vettel. Especially when his whole face is beaming.

Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3