Mick Schumacher reveals: How Michael prepared him
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
In recent years, Mick Schumacher has rarely spoken about his father Michael. However, he did so very movingly two years ago in the Netflix documentary SCHUMACHER.
Mick said about what it would be like to have his father at his side in Formula 1 today: "That would be so cool. That would be it now. I think dad and I would understand each other in a different way now. Simply because we speak in a similar language, motorsport language. I would give up everything just for that."
Now he has once again revealed some interesting details, such as what it was like for him as a child to have such a famous father: "For me it was clear that Dad was a racing driver. But I didn't really realise the extent of it," Mick said on Sky's "Hardenacke trifft".
And Mick Schumacher emphasises: "Without his involvement and tips, I certainly wouldn't have got there."
Mick reveals other interesting things, explaining, for example, what tips he got from the Formula 1 legend, how his father specifically went about it. "He tried different tactics. Sometimes he tried to be very strict, sometimes not at all, and just see what Mick would respond to. There were a few moments when I thought about what I had done wrong. But those were moments that moved me forward. I found this up-down great, because it's no different in motorsport. You always meet people who support you and are fully behind you, but also some who are not. But you still have to deliver the performance."
What was particularly impressive, according to Mick, was Michael Schumacher's handling of the issue of pressure, because "Dad never gave me that pressure. He had a mega feeling for saying, don't even think about it now." And: "Right from the start, Dad and Mum said that if I didn't want to do it, I didn't have to. Of course, that took a lot of pressure off me."
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 hrs.
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3