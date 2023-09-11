Mick Schumacher reveals: How Michael prepared him

Mick Schumacher has always been quite consistent in keeping quiet when it came to his father. In an interview, he now reveals a few interesting details.

In recent years, Mick Schumacher has rarely spoken about his father Michael. However, he did so very movingly two years ago in the Netflix documentary SCHUMACHER.

Mick said about what it would be like to have his father at his side in Formula 1 today: "That would be so cool. That would be it now. I think dad and I would understand each other in a different way now. Simply because we speak in a similar language, motorsport language. I would give up everything just for that."

Now he has once again revealed some interesting details, such as what it was like for him as a child to have such a famous father: "For me it was clear that Dad was a racing driver. But I didn't really realise the extent of it," Mick said on Sky's "Hardenacke trifft".

And Mick Schumacher emphasises: "Without his involvement and tips, I certainly wouldn't have got there."

Mick reveals other interesting things, explaining, for example, what tips he got from the Formula 1 legend, how his father specifically went about it. "He tried different tactics. Sometimes he tried to be very strict, sometimes not at all, and just see what Mick would respond to. There were a few moments when I thought about what I had done wrong. But those were moments that moved me forward. I found this up-down great, because it's no different in motorsport. You always meet people who support you and are fully behind you, but also some who are not. But you still have to deliver the performance."

What was particularly impressive, according to Mick, was Michael Schumacher's handling of the issue of pressure, because "Dad never gave me that pressure. He had a mega feeling for saying, don't even think about it now." And: "Right from the start, Dad and Mum said that if I didn't want to do it, I didn't have to. Of course, that took a lot of pressure off me."

