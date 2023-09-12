Wolff and Hamilton: One low point changed everything
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Even friends don't always have to agree. Yet Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton have similar tastes in music. At least that's what the Mercedes team boss believes.
"Of course, his is much more sophisticated," Wolff told the BBC. And he recalls that many years ago he asked Hamilton what he would think if AC/DC's Thunderstruck was played in the garage before the cars went out. So that all the mechanics could hear that song. Hamilton said, "It would make me puke!" Which settled the issue.
This episode may be funny, but the relationship between Wolff and Hamilton was not always so relaxed. On the contrary: despite the successes at the beginning, such as the 2014 and 2015 world championship titles, the relationship was for a long time a sober, businesslike, exhausting one.
And at some point also a strained one, because the rivalry with his teammate Nico Rosberg put a strain not only on the drivers but also on the team. Especially in 2016, when Hamilton and Rosberg fought a duel that also went beyond the limits of what was permissible.
The low point was also the turning point
2016 was the low point, but also the turning point. In that year, Hamilton lost to his former childhood friend Rosberg in the duel for the title, and at the season finale in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton repeatedly disobeyed instructions from the team - an absolute no-go, because the team is ultimately always above the drivers. But after that, a lot changed.
"A key moment was at the end of 2016 when we didn't speak for a while. So I invited him to come to my kitchen in Oxford, sit down and chat," Wolff recalled of that time. Both of them threw up in Wolff's kitchen, everything came out on the table, the questions, the problems, the accusations. Everything that had built up over the past years. A real discussion, lasting a good five hours.
Wolff compared his relationship with Hamilton to his marriage with Susie Wolff, with whom he also argues. "Even when we shout at each other, even when we argue, we never think about divorce, and that's why I told him: 'I don't want to divorce you and you don't either. Because I want to have the best racer in our cars and you want to have the best cars.'" That worked. "Based on that, we managed to build an even stronger relationship," Hamilton said looking back.
Brutal honesty
It was concluded that you could have conflict but create an atmosphere where you could be brutally honest with each other, Wolff said, "and sometimes we agree to disagree, but we move on."
That was the moment, or rather the phase, that transported the business relationship into a friendly one. "Lewis has become a friend and over the years we have had difficult periods and very good moments. We have celebrated many titles and we have had discussions among ourselves that were not always easy," Wolff said.
Like now, because Mercedes is only playing second fiddle in sporting terms, title rival Red Bull Racing with world champion Max Verstappen has pulled away. In 2022 they had no chance, in 2023 they have no chance, and Hamilton has been waiting for a victory since December 2021.
But he has been understanding and patient by his standards. Wolff calls him "Lewis 2.0" in the US magazine "Boardroom" for this reason, because Hamilton is learning to deal with no longer being the best driver in Formula 1 at the moment.
"He has been a great support to the team when needed and that dynamic goes both ways," Wolff said. "When he's not doing so well mentally, the way the car is running, we try to support him, and when you see the engineers on race weekend not knowing what to do next on track, it was him who cheered everyone up and brought the right attitude," the Austrian explained, praising the partnership as one that transcends racing, Wolff said, "because we are in the same boat. He always says we win and lose together".
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3