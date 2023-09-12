Vettel sounds the alarm: His advice to Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher might not get a regular Formula 1 cockpit for 2024 either. Sebastian Vettel therefore gives his buddy some important advice.

Sebastian Vettel doesn't beat around the bush. Nico Hülkenberg will fly the German flag in Formula 1 in 2024, the 36-year-old will complete his second season at Haas.

However, Hülkenberg will probably be the only German regular driver, because Mick Schumacher, a substitute at Mercedes in 2023, will probably be left empty-handed when the cockpit is handed out for the coming season.

Vettel makes no secret of the fact that a Schumacher comeback would be immensely important. "From a German point of view it is indispensable. He is not only the greatest German talent, but perhaps the only one at the moment," Vettel said on "Sky".

"I think the situation is tough at the moment. There is only one cockpit left. It's not so easy to get in there at the moment," said Vettel, who must be referring to the Williams cockpit.

AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo have not confirmed their drivers yet either, but Schumacher is not considered a candidate there. Whether Williams will actually move on from rookie Logan Sargeant, however, is questionable.

Vettel's advice: "Somehow there is always a possibility. I think it's important that it continues for him next year. That he keeps working on the second chance."

Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 hrs.

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3