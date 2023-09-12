Vettel sounds the alarm: His advice to Mick Schumacher
Sebastian Vettel doesn't beat around the bush. Nico Hülkenberg will fly the German flag in Formula 1 in 2024, the 36-year-old will complete his second season at Haas.
However, Hülkenberg will probably be the only German regular driver, because Mick Schumacher, a substitute at Mercedes in 2023, will probably be left empty-handed when the cockpit is handed out for the coming season.
Vettel makes no secret of the fact that a Schumacher comeback would be immensely important. "From a German point of view it is indispensable. He is not only the greatest German talent, but perhaps the only one at the moment," Vettel said on "Sky".
"I think the situation is tough at the moment. There is only one cockpit left. It's not so easy to get in there at the moment," said Vettel, who must be referring to the Williams cockpit.
AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo have not confirmed their drivers yet either, but Schumacher is not considered a candidate there. Whether Williams will actually move on from rookie Logan Sargeant, however, is questionable.
Vettel's advice: "Somehow there is always a possibility. I think it's important that it continues for him next year. That he keeps working on the second chance."
