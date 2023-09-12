Hülkenberg: This is how challenging the Singapore GP will be

For Nico Hülkenberg, a highlight in the Formula 1 calendar awaits next weekend. He talks about the challenges ahead of the race in Singapore.

What is it about Singapore that makes it a standout in the calendar?

Singapore is a beautiful city and has become a fixture on our calendar. It is a race that everyone looks forward to and I personally really like this event. Formula 1 has added a few night races to the calendar now, but this is the original and that makes it even more exciting.

The Marina Bay Circuit is probably the race with the most physical challenges for the drivers. The heat and humidity, the sudden changes in weather and the general adjustment to a night race - how much extra preparation do you need to acclimatise?

We work to European timings, so acclimatisation is not really an issue. You get to the track after midday, it's hot, and you leave just before midnight, it's still hot. I train a lot, and especially in Singapore you realise why so much time and effort has been invested.

There have been a number of revisions to the circuit - most notably the section between turns 16 and 19 of the 2022 layout now becomes a 397.9-metre straight, reducing the total number of turns from 23 to 19. What do you think of the changes and will another long straight help or hinder the set-up of the VF-23?

It will be a faster lap and it will certainly remain a challenge. You have to stay focused, but until the first practice it's too difficult to judge how competitive we will be.

Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3