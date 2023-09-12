Hülkenberg: This is how challenging the Singapore GP will be
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
What is it about Singapore that makes it a standout in the calendar?
Singapore is a beautiful city and has become a fixture on our calendar. It is a race that everyone looks forward to and I personally really like this event. Formula 1 has added a few night races to the calendar now, but this is the original and that makes it even more exciting.
The Marina Bay Circuit is probably the race with the most physical challenges for the drivers. The heat and humidity, the sudden changes in weather and the general adjustment to a night race - how much extra preparation do you need to acclimatise?
We work to European timings, so acclimatisation is not really an issue. You get to the track after midday, it's hot, and you leave just before midnight, it's still hot. I train a lot, and especially in Singapore you realise why so much time and effort has been invested.
There have been a number of revisions to the circuit - most notably the section between turns 16 and 19 of the 2022 layout now becomes a 397.9-metre straight, reducing the total number of turns from 23 to 19. What do you think of the changes and will another long straight help or hinder the set-up of the VF-23?
It will be a faster lap and it will certainly remain a challenge. You have to stay focused, but until the first practice it's too difficult to judge how competitive we will be.
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3